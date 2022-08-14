City of Granger announces the return of Granger Days 2022 on Aug. 26-27

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF GRANGER

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

The city of Granger recently announced that Granger Days 2022 will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Centennial Park.

There are many fun events planned for people of all ages which include children’s inflatables, gaga ball, chicken bingo, dunk tank, axe throwing, trivia, bingo, parade, bags tournament, sand volleyball tournament, vendor village, live music by Passing Zone featuring Tom Acton, beer garden, food trucks, a movie in the park and fireworks.

Centennial Park is located just off of Highway 141 in Granger across from Willis Automotive. The party begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, with Riker Brothers taking the stage outside Bud’s Pub on Main St.

A pancake breakfast, hosted by the Knights of Columbus, kicks off Saturday’s events from 8-10 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, 1904 Sycamore St. The 4th Annual 5k Walk/Run/Bike registration starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Granger Community Center, 2200 Walnut St., which will be sponsored by the Granger Trails Committee. The parade begins at 10:00 a.m. beginning on Kennedy Ave. The party begins in the park immediately following the parade. Saturday night will be topped off by Toaster beginning at 8 p.m. outside Bud’s Pub and ending the party at midnight.

The Centennial Park will be the place for endless kid’s games, jump houses and family-friendly activities. Events include face painting, balloon twisters, a petting zoo and pedal pullers, just to name a few. Wristbands are on sale now at City Hall, 1906 Main St., at the cost of $8 each or 3 for $20. The price will go up to $10 each on the day of the event. Ages 4 and under are free.

For a complete list of times and events, visit the Granger Days Facebook page.