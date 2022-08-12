Annual Garage Free to return Aug. 20 at Crossroads Church

COURTESY OF CROSSROADS CHURCH

Crossroads Church will resume the annual Garage Free event in its facility, 2810 First St. on the north side of Perry, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Everything is FREE! Crossroads has sponsored this event for over 14 years (with a break the past two) and is excited to be able to provide an opportunity for anyone in the community to participate. Whether you have items to share, are in need of something, or are a real bargain hunter, Crossroads welcomes participation from the community.

Donations of clean and usable items can be made at the Crossroads building any time until Friday, Aug. 19 (though no tube TV’s or computer monitors). Please call the church at 515- 465-5478 in advance to ensure the auditorium is open or to schedule a drop off time.

For more information or to donate or volunteer, please contact Crossroads via email: heather@cr4u.net or call 515-465-5478 and leave a message.