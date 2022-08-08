Meet and greet for Gary Overla set for Aug. 9 in Perry

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

A meet and greet will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 9 for Gary Overla, a Democratic candidate for state representative of the newly drawn Iowa House District 47.

Lou and Lois Hoger will host the meet and greet event from 5 to 6:30 on Aug. 9 at Perry Perk. Light refreshments will be served.

Overla, of Dallas Center, is a social studies teacher at Perry High School and head boys high school soccer coach. The newly drawn district includes all of Greene and Guthrie Counties and a portion of Dallas County, which includes Perry and Dallas Center.