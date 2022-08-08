100+ People for Perry to meet Aug. 22

The 2022 3rd Quarter 100+ People for Perry Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 in The Hotel Pattee Ballroom.

One Hundred+ People for Perry’s mission is to invest in Perry’s future through supporting current charities/non-profits/worthy projects which advance the quality of life and the betterment of the Perry community.

After 26 meetings, the group has pledged $183,600 to 26 local nonprofit projects. (Based on members pledged commitment.)

The goal of 100+ People for Perry is to make four large donations each year, which will impact our community. Each contribution is to stay 100% in the community; no national charities will be considered.

Each charity/nonprofit/worthy cause must be a 501(c)(3) or sponsored by a 501(c)(3), be project based, and benefit the Perry community. Only members may attend and present. New members are welcome.

Presentations are non-electronic and will include project details, other current and potential funding sources, and how the cause will advance the quality of life in the community and the betterment of Perry.

Pledges will be collected at the conclusion of the meeting. Checks may also be submitted to Finneseth, Dalen, & Powell PLC - 1401 Willis Avenue Perry, IA (East side mailbox) within thirty days of the meeting. Mail: P.O. Box 487 Perry, IA 50220

Anyone interested in joining 100+ People for Perry should contact Mark Powell (mpowell@fdplawfirm.com), Tom Lipovac (tom.lipovac@gmail.com), or Linda Kaufman (kaufmanlinda1948@gmail.com).