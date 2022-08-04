Perry Chamber holds ribbon cutting at Kwik Star

The Perry Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Kwik Star on Thursday, Aug. 4.

The ribbon was cut twice, first by Kwik Star employees and then by the Perry Chamber to welcome the business to Perry and to the chamber network.

The new store, located at 511 1st St., opened its doors on July 22.

“This is one of our larger format stores,” said Mitchell Schneider, district leader. “We also have side diesel here and a two-bay car wash. We have pretty much everything from groceries to fuel to snacks to ice cream to milk, it’s really a one-stop shop.”

Schneider added that “Perry has been fantastic” as Kwik Star hosted a couple events with the Perry Chamber prior to opening with great turnouts. The goal when the business moves into a town like Perry, he said, is to generate buzz among community members.

Mayor John Andorf said during the ribbon cutting that he saw that excitement first-hand.

“I don’t recall as much excitement and anticipation about any business coming to town as I do Kwik Star. It’s been a great ride to see it come to Perry,” Andorf said.

Kwik Star also presented $1,000 checks to the Perry Public Library and Perry Peace Officers Association during the ribbon cutting ceremony.

"I’m so thankful that Kwik Star came to our town and is a part of our community and we really do welcome you,” Andorf said.

“We’re just very appreciative,” Schneider said of the warm welcome from the Perry community. “We have a great group of people here, a great group of leaders. We’re here to serve the community and make it a better place.”