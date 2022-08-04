Jamaica Public Library to sell used books at Highway 141 Garage Sale event

COURTESY OF JAMAICA PUBLIC LIBRARY

Special to the Chief

Jamaica Public Library will hold a used book sale on Friday, Aug. 5, at the shelter house in Jamaica as part of the Highway 141 Garage Sales this weekend. The book sale will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Friday only).

The shelter house in Jamaica is located in the city park at the corner of Van Nest Street and Main Street between ToJo’s and the Community Center.

A wide variety of hard cover, paper back, fiction, non-fiction and children’s books will be available for sale at prices of $1 or less.

“We participated in the 141 Garage Sale last year for the first time ever,” said Alan Robinson, library director. “It was a big success. We are looking forward to being part of the Highway 141 Garage Sale again this year.”

The Library Book Sale is one of six garage sales in Jamaica as part of the 141 Garage Sale event. For more information about all the garage sales stretching from Sloan in western Iowa to Grimes this weekend along Highway 141, go to www.141sale.org.