Blonde Sisters Boutique set to open Aug. 5 in Perry

A dream years in the making is now a reality as Blonde Sisters Boutique is set to open its doors in Perry during tax-free weekend.

“I’ve been wanting to open a boutique for several years now,” co-owner Jayde Fellom said.

She has actually had the idea in the back of her head since she was 16. Fellom had a purse business while her sister, Phoebe Stewart, sold scarves.

“We were kind of in business even back then together,” Fellom said.

The two have joined forces again to open Blonde Sisters Boutique. Fellom started looking at spaces for a boutique before deciding she didn’t want to open one by herself.

Fellom asked her sister if she was interested in opening a boutique with her and without hesitation, Stewart said “I’m in.”

The Perry Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Blonde Sisters Boutique will have its grand opening weekend Friday and Saturday.

The idea for the boutique continued to develop while Fellom was working at Backwards Boutique.

“I was kind of thinking of just an online boutique when I started working for (Emily Leslie) and she said brick and mortar is still a thing, you can do both,” Fellom said.

She started looking at potential locations for the boutique and thought “it would be awesome to be on this block” with Backwards Boutique. When the space opened up next door in February, Fellom quickly snapped it up.

Work then started inside the space as fitting rooms and a cashier counter were added. The entrance was updated and the entire space received a fresh coat of paint.

Fellom and Stewart then went to Dallas in June to purchase inventory for the boutique. Fellom had tax-free weekend in mind as a goal for opening day. Once product started coming in from their trip to Dallas, they decided to open Aug. 5-6.

Fellom said the boutique will focus on casual wear, including athleisure, as well as a variety of shoes.

“We’ll be all size inclusive so we’ll have XS through 3X. Hopefully we’ll have a little something for everybody,” she added.

Especially, Stewart said, as the pair have different styles so they’ll bring a variety of options to the boutique.

Blonde Sisters Boutique will also offer graphic T-shirts and sweatshirts. Fellom used to have her own T-shirt business and said they’ll be making their own graphic shirts to sell in the store. A few shirts will be available during the grand opening weekend though Fellom said more will be on the way in September.

“We’re just excited to add that to our business,” Fellom said. “We wanted to get the clothing and shoes set and add that at another time. Something fun to add to keep people coming back.”

Fellom also hopes the boutique will offer something different and will be a complement to the other stores in town.

“Another place for people to stop is never a bad thing. It brings people in and helps make it destination shopping,” she added.

Fellom said Leslie was a big help in helping them get started, including setting up a website and point of sale system. Fellom and Stewart are working to launch a website and customers will be able to shop both in store and online. Customers can also follow Blonde Sisters Boutique on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

“I think one of the unique things about boutique shopping is you get to meet the owners, so it’s nice to have that personal connection and see the people behind the social media,” Fellom said. “We’re excited to work with people we’ve known all our lives, we both grew up here, and to also get to know people from the surrounding areas.”

The boutique, located at 1122 2nd St. in Perry, will be open from 12-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.