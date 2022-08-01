Perry Summer Swim Team members receive All-Star, conference honors

COURTESY OF PERRY SUMMER SWIM TEAM

Special to the Chief

The Perry Summer Swim Team, coached by Riese Archer and Dannah Karolus, completed a successful season at the conference meet on Saturday, July 9 in Jefferson.

Perry placed third overall in the dual meet season, with a record of 7-2. Perry finished fourth at the conference swim meet behind Denison, Greene County and Guthrie County respectively.

Perry's 11/12 Boys and 15-18 Girls both placed first in the medley and freestyle relays at the conference meet. The 15-18 Girls were undefeated in both relays all year.

Additional conference results are below, along with a list of All Star honors.

Conference Meet Results

Medley Relay

9/10 Boys: 3rd Place - Dexter Moe, Matthew McDevitt, Renaud Deardorff, Jadiel Pena-Barrios

11/12 Girls: 3rd Place - Lauren Riley, Charlee Cromwell, Kilee Hughes, Kenedee Cromwell

11/12 Boys: 1st Place - Dysen Deardorff, Boomer Deardorff, Isaac Winey, Guthrie Wilson

13/14 Girls: 3rd Place - Maddie McDevitt, Ellie Hughes, Aleah Karolus, Jazmine Johnson

13/14 Boys: 2nd Place - Bryan Anderson, Diego Diaz-Cardenas, Townes Wilson, Ricky Muro

15-18 Girls: 1st Place - Zoe Hibbert, Sophia McDevitt, Jaylene Karolus, Lilly Riley

Freestyle

8U Boys: Ray Hughes, 2nd Place

11/12 Boys: Isaac Winey, 2nd Place

15-18 Girls: Jaylene Karolus, 1st Place; Zoe Hibbert, 5th Place; Lilly Riley, 6th Place

Backstroke

8U Boys: Ray Hughes, 3rd Place

9/10 Girls: Lillian Lucht, 3rd Place

11/12 Boys: Isaac Winey, 1st Place

13/14 Girls: Maddie McDevitt, 6th Place

13/14 Boys: Townes Wilson, 6th Place

15-18 Girls: Sophia McDevitt, 1st Place

100 Yard Individual Medley

11/12 Girls: Ellie Hughes, 4th Place

11/12 Boys: Dysen Deardorff, 5th Place; Boomer Deardorff, 6th Place

13/14 Girls: Aleah Karolus, 6th Place

15-18 Girls: Sophia McDevitt, 1st Place; Zoe Hibbert, 4th Place

Breaststroke

9/10 Boys: Renaud Deardorff, 2nd Place

11/12 Girls: Ellie Hughes, 4th Place

11/12 Boys: Boomer Deardorff, 3rd Place; Dysen Deardorff, 5th Place

13/14 Boys: Diego Diaz Cardenas, 6th Place

15-18 Girls: Sophia McDevitt, 2nd Place

Long Freestyle

8U Boys: Ray Hughes, 3rd Place

9/10 Boys: Renaud Deardorff, 2nd Place

11/12 Girls: Ellie Hughes, 5th Place

11/12 Boys: Dysen Deardorff, 4th Place

13/14 Girls: Aleah Karolus, 3rd Place

15-18 Girls: Jaylene Karolus, 1st Place; Lilly Riley, 4th Place

Butterfly

8U Boys: Ray Hughes, 2nd Place

9/10 Girls: Lillian Lucht, 5th Place

9/10 Boys: Renaud Deardorff, 2nd Place

11/12 Girls: Kilee Hughes, 5th Place

11/12 Boys: Isaac Winey, 2nd Place

13/14 Girls: Aleah Karolus, 3rd Place

13/14 Boys: Townes Wilson, 6th Place

15-18 Girls: Jaylene Karolus, 1st Place; Zoe Hibbert, 4th Place; Lilly Riley, 6th Place

Freestyle Relay

11/12 Girls: 2nd Place - Kenedee Cromwell, Lauren Riley, Charlee Cromwell, Kilee Hughes

11/12 Boys: 1st Place - Boomer Deardorff, Brock Rowe, Dysen Deardorff, Isaac Winey

13/14 Girls: 3rd Place - Maddie McDevitt, Ellie Hughes, Jazmine Johnson, Aleah Karolus

13/14 Boys: 3rd Place - Dieao Diaz Cardenas, Ricky Muro, Bryan Anderson, Townes Wilson

15-18 Girls: 1st Place - Zoe Hibbert, Lilly Riley, Sophia McDevitt, Jaylene Karolus

Perry Summer Swim Team All Stars

To earn All Star honors at the Iowa West Swim Conference level, a swimmer must score 36 points out of 45 points in an individual event. For the All Around designation, a swimmer must score 180 total points (individual and relay). Perry Summer Swim Team members who earned All Around Conference All Star Honors included Ray Hughes, Renaud Deardorff, Aleah Karolus, Sophia McDevitt and Isaac Winey.

Perry also had several swimmers earn IWSC All Star honors for individual strokes, including Ray Hughes, Renaud Deardorff, Lillian Lucht, Dexter Moe, Sophia McDevitt Isaac Winey, Ellie Hughes, Kilee Hughes and Aleah Karolus.

At the Perry All Star Level, a swimmer must acquire 30 points out of a possible 45 for an individual stroke. For an All Around designation, the swimmer must be in the top 10% for total points for the Perry team. Perry had 65 swimmers this year so the top seven swimmers were given this honor, including Sophia McDevitt, Ellie Hughes, Ray Hughes, Isaac Winey, Aleah Karolus, Renaud Deardorff and Lillian Lucht.

Individual All Star Awards

Ray Hughes: Perry and IWSC All Around All Star; Perry/IWSC All Star- Breaststroke, Freestyle, Butterfly, Backstroke, Long Free

Renaud Deardorff: Perry and IWSC All Around All Star; Perry/IWSC All Star-Breaststroke, Butterfly, Long Free

Lillian Lucht: Perry All Around All Star; Perry/IWSC All Star- Butterfly and Backstroke; Perry All Star- Breaststroke

Dexter Moe: Perry and IWSC All Star- Backstroke

Sophia McDevitt: Perry and IWSC All Around All Star; Perry/IWSC All Star- Backstroke, Breaststroke, and Individual Medley

Madeline McDevitt: Perry All Star- Backstroke, Breaststroke and Long Free

Isaac Winey: Perry and IWSC All Around All Star; Perry/ IWSC All Star- Backstroke; Perry All Star- Freestyle and Long Free

Ellie Hughes: Perry and IWSC All Star- Long Free and Breaststroke; Perry All Star- Individual Medley and All Around.

Diego Diaz-Cardenas: Perry All Star- Breaststroke, Freestyle and Long Free

Aleah Karolus: Perry and IWSC All Around All Star- Perry/IWSC All Star- Freestyle, Butterfly, and Individual Medley

Kilee Hughes: Perry and IWSC All Star- Butterfly

Dysen Deardorff: Perry All Star- Individual Medley

Jaylene Karolus: Perry All Star- Freestyle, Butterfly and Long Free