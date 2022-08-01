Perry Public Library, Carnegie Library Museum announce August programs

COURTESY OF PERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Special to the Chief

Mystery Book Club July Events Rescheduled – Aug. 2

Reminder: the Perry Public Library Mystery Book Club events for July have been rescheduled. The group will gather in person at 2 p.m. on Aug. 2 in the library Community Room to watch the recorded Author Talk, which will be followed by the book discussion with Mary Murphy. The three featured titles for July are: "The Lies I Tell" by Julie Clark, "And There He Kept Her" by Joshua Moehling and "The New Neighbor" by Carter Wilson. Everyone is welcome to join the Mystery Book Club at any time, but registration is required. Books are available for participants. For more information or to register, visit the library's website, call the library: 515-465-3569, or visit in person.

Never Too Old for YA Book Club – Aug. 3

The August 2022 meeting of the Perry Public Library Never Too Old for YA Book Club is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3 in the library Community Room. The selected title is "Goodbye Days: A Novel" by Jeff Zentner and books are available for participants for a nominal price or to check out at the library. Anyone interested in reading and discussing Young Adult books is invited to join the group at any time, but registration is required. Register online, by phone: 515-465-3569, or in person at the library.

Saturday Storytimes – Aug. 6, 13, 20

Saturday Storytimes continue in August at Perry Public Library, at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 6, 13 and 20. Join us for stories, pre-literacy activities and crafts at these free events. No registration is needed. The Aug. 13 Storytime is bilingual. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569 or visit the library's website.

Saturday Crafternoons – Aug. 6, 13, 20, 27

Need a space to work on an unfinished craft project? On the first Saturday of each month, Perry Public Library will open the Community Room from 12 to 4:30 p.m. for Saturday Crafternoons, providing a dedicated makerspace for library crafters and do-it-yourselfers to work on projects in our comfortable environment. Join us on Saturday, Aug. 6. Tables are available on a first come, first served basis, and everyone is invited. No reservations, no charge!

Healthy Steps to a Healthier You Food Outreach Giveaways at Perry Farmers Markets – Aug. 11, 25

Perry Public Library, in partnership with the Perry Chamber of Commerce, will continue its food outreach program, Healthier Steps to a Healthier You, in August and distribute free food items at the Perry Farmers Markets on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month (Aug. 11 and 25), subject to availability of product. The foods will be given out from 4-7 p.m., on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. The Healthy Steps to a Healthier You food outreach program is substantially funded by recent grants from Tyson Foods, Inc. ($10,000) and Farm Credit of America ($2,000). We thank them for their generous support of this project.

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum Program: A Conversation With… AJ Seely – Aug. 11

Everyone is invited to attend the free Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum series, A Conversation With… to meet guest community leaders and learn more about them, their jobs, and their roles in the Perry community. We will have a conversation with guest AJ Seely, Dallas County Emergency Management Coordinator, from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 upstairs at the Carnegie Library Museum. No registration is needed. All are welcome! For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum: 515-465-7713.

Monthly Book Club – Aug. 16

The Perry Public Library Monthly Book Club will hold its August book discussion at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the library Community Room. The selected title is "Learning to See" by Elise Hooper. Books are available at the library for interested readers, and newcomers are always welcome at any of the monthly meetings. Registration is required. Register online, by phone: 515-465-3569, or in person. Discussion leader is Library Director Mary Murphy.

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum Presents: Historical Crafts Book Covers and Bookmarks – Aug. 20

Families are invited to attend a free historical craft event at the Carnegie Library Museum at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. We will craft our own book covers and bookmarks at this creative program. All ages are welcome, and no registration is needed. For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum: 515-465-7713.

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum Event: Dining Manners and Menus in Victorian Iowa – Aug. 21

Everyone is invited to attend a Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum program, Dining Manners and Menus in Victorian Iowa, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Can you set an elegant dinner table? Setting a proper table and eating politely were defining manners for a Victorian homemaker. Photographs will lead you through the courses of a meal while you learn how our modern thoughts on dinner evolved from the 1870s. As a hands-on activity, you will practice laying a place setting, and serving and sitting correctly at an elegant meal. Guest presenter is Janet Dennis from Living History Farms. Everyone is welcome - no registration needed! For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum: 515-465-7713.

Perry Public Library at the 2022 Latino Festival – Aug. 27

Perry Public Library will participate in the 2022 Latino Festival from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Pattee Park. We will be giving out free children’s and juvenile books! Stop by the library table to say hello to library staff, and enjoy the parade, petting zoo, bubbles, foam blaster, balloon twister, street venders and more at this popular multi-cultural event!

Craft Club: Beginning Embroidery Kit – Aug. 29

Calling all crafters! You are invited to the August Craft Club event at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 in the library Community Room. The selected craft will feature a Beginning Embroidery Kit. Anyone interested is invited to join us for any meeting, but registration is required. To reserve your materials, register and pay the $5 fee by Friday, Aug. 19. Call the library for more information: 515-465-3569.

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum Program: Film Premier for Perry History As Told by Those Who Lived It – Aug. 30

The public is invited to attend the free program, Re-awakening History by Recording Our Own Stories: Film Premier: Perry As Told by Those Who Lived It, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Perry Performing Arts Center (1123 Willis Ave., Perry). This program is one of a series funded by grants from the State Historical Society of Iowa, Inc. and Iowa Arts Council, which highlight our local history and culture through stories from personal accounts, artifacts, and written and recorded archives. Everyone is welcome, no registration is needed! For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum: 515-465-7713.