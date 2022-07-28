Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Community Food Drive

July 11 – Aug. 31 at Perry Lutheran Homes Spring Valley Campus, 501 12th St., Perry.

Residents at Spring Valley Campus are hosting a food drive through Aug. 31 to give back to the Perry community and they invite the public to participate. Donations will benefit the Perry Food Pantry and those they serve. Items needed include: protein, canned meat and fish, canned fruit, veggies, soup and pasta sauce, breakfast items, including cereal, 100% fruit juice, paper and personal products, like toothpaste, soap and toilet paper. Donations can be dropped off at the northeast entrance to Spring Valley Campus. For more information, contact Carm Staker at 928-848-8378.

Movie In The Park

7-10 p.m. Friday, July 29 at Community Center Recreation Area, Granger.

Join the Granger Parks and Recreation Department for a movie and treats this summer. The second movie to be shown will be "Jungle Cruise" on July 29 and The Outside Scoop Truck will also be on hand. The rest of the schedule includes "Sing 2" and The Parlor Ice Cream Truck on Aug. 19 and "Spiderman: No Way Home" at Granger Days on Aug. 27. Movies will take place at the Community Center Recreation Area except during Granger Days, which will take place at Centennial Park.

Yoga In The Park

8-9 a.m. Saturday, July 30 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Granger Parks and Recreation will host Yoga in the Park on Saturdays at Centennial Park through Aug. 20. No classes will be held on Aug. 6.

Iris Sale

5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 outside Dallas County Extension Building, Adel.

The Dallas County Master Gardeners will host an Iris Sale from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 outside the Dallas County Extension Building on the Dallas County Fairgrounds. Cash, check and credit cards are accepted.

Floral Bouquet Make and Take

6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Dallas County Master Gardeners demonstration garden, 28061 Fairground Rd. Adel.

The Dallas County Master Gardeners will host a floral bouquet make and take from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in August at the demonstration garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds. The floral bouquet make and take is open to the public and no registration is required. The cost is $10 and attendees should bring a vase/container. All proceeds will go to expanding the Dallas County Master Gardeners demonstration garden.

Hump Day Prairie Hike

9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 3 at Forest Park, Perry.

Break up your week with a colorful morning hike! Mid-to-late summer is the peak blooming period for many of our native tallgrass prairie wildflower species, and we can expect to see many different colors of flowers, birds and pollinators in Dallas County’s diverse prairies. Join a Dallas County Conservation Board naturalist for a relaxing exploratory hike to become more intimately acquainted with the prairies that once blanketed 70-80% of our state. This is the second of a 3-part series, each featuring a different prairie. Forest Park in Perry will be featured on Aug. 3 and Kuehn Conservation Area in Earlham on Aug. 10. All ages welcome. Register to be notified of weather cancelations at eventbrite.com/cc/summer-2022-public-programs-july-september-647699 or by calling the DCCB office at 515-465-3577.

Friday Fest w/ Rescue Dogs

6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at Pattee Park Bandshell.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce will host Friday Fest on Friday, Aug. 5. Rescue Dogs will perform live music from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Pattee Park Bandshell. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets, yard games and their own basket of refreshments (beer and wine permitted; but no glass allowed). Attendees can also pack a picnic or purchase food from local vendors on site. Watch for more details on the Perry Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Perry Public Safety Day

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Perry Hy-Vee parking lot.

Perry Hy-Vee will host the annual Public Safety Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The free event will feature vehicles and demonstrations by Perry Police Department, Perry Volunteer Fire Department, Perry Public Works Department and Dallas County EMS. LifeFlight will make an appearance if they are available.

Perry Chamber Open Golf Outing

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Perry Golf and Country Club.

Join the Perry Chamber of Commerce for the first annual Chamber Open Golf Outing on Friday, August 12 at the Perry Golf and Country Club. This is a best-ball shotgun start tournament with your choice of two tee times (9 a.m. or 1 p.m.). Whether golfing or not, the public is invited to attend the Chamber Coffee, 8 a.m. at the country club, and/or the Food Truck Luncheon (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.). The cost is $150 for a team of four and $40 for an individual. Register online at perry-chamber.square.site. For more information, contact Lynsi at 515-465-4601 or PerryChamber@PerryIA.org.

To submit events to be included in the Happenings in and around Perry round-up, email news@theperrychief.com.