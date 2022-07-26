Perry's Nathan Hoffman receives All-American status as VFW Post commander

COURTESY OF PERRY VFW POST 2060

The Veterans of Foreign Wars recently announced that Nathan R. Hoffman has achieved All-American status as a Post commander. To achieve this honor, Post commanders must meet strict requirements in their role to include exceptional leadership, authentic accomplishment in membership growth and strong support of VFW core programs.

Hoffman, a Life member and Commander of Post #2060 in Perry, is one of 270 VFW Post commanders worldwide to earn the title of All-American commander.

“Commanders like Nathan Hoffman are a fine example of VFW leadership, and it’s their hard work and dedication to the mission and values of our organization that has rightly earned them this great honor,” said VFW Membership Director Rick Butler.

Floyd Foster Post 2060 in Perry Iowa also received All-State status with Commander Hoffman being named All-State Team Captain. Post 2060 ranked #1 in the state with the largest membership growth out of 126 other Posts in the state and earned the Boom Award from the State Commander Michael Braman. In national standings, Post #2060 was ranked 13 out of 1275 Posts in National Division 11.

“These awards would not be possible if not for all the hard work of the Post members," Hoffman said.

Hoffman also asks the community to support the upcoming 5K Ruck March on Sept. 17, 2022. Those looking to participate can register online. Proceeds from the event will help the Perry VFW Post 2060 continue to do great things and provide service to local veterans. Find more information on the Perry

For more information or to join, contact Post #2060 Membership Chairman Ron Leber at lebervfw2060@gmail.com or (515) 240-2077.