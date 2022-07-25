Tyson Foods invests $37K to support hunger relief in Perry

COURTESY OF TYSON FOODS

Special to the Chief

Tyson Foods, Inc. recently awarded $1.5 million in grants to 63 nonprofit organizations, including in Perry, to support hunger relief and community assistance programs. These donations are part of a nationwide philanthropy program supported by Tyson Foods and include most Feeding America member food banks.

The Perry recipients will receive the following amounts to support hunger relief:

Perry Community School District, $25,000

Friends of the Perry Public Library, $10,000 (Pass Through Grant For Farmers Market)

Perry Area Emergency Food Council, $2,500

“The customers of the Perry Area Food Pantry benefited greatly from the addition of additional refrigerator/freezers and large plastic grocery carts. The primary benefit of the convertible refrigerator/freezers has been to make available to customers a greater variety and quantity of meat, dairy and vegetable items,” said Louis Hoger, Food Pantry Site Manager at the Perry Area Food Pantry. “Without the Supplemental Grant Funds from Tyson Foods, the Food Council could not have purchased these items.”

The grants from Tyson Foods’ Social Investment Committee will fund a variety of programs to address hunger relief through backpack programs, mobile food pantries and more.

“We’re committed to relieving hunger and are honored to support organizations that work hard every day to help communities impacted by food insecurity,” said Tim Grailer, Sr. Director of Business Operations, Sustainability & Strategy, Tyson Foods. “These grants will support hunger relief agencies across the country increase their capacity and provide greater access to protein.”

These national grants were awarded in response to requests by food banks to support food assistance programs, as well as local first responders seeking to improve the efficiency of their operations.

“More than 38 million people, including 12 million children, are food insecure in America,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president, corporate partnerships, Feeding America. “The Feeding America network of food banks is working hard to meet the needs of communities facing hunger across the country. We are grateful for Tyson’s longstanding commitment to helping our neighbors who may not know where they will find their next meal.”

As reported in the recent 2021 Sustainability Report, the company donated more than 16 million pounds of protein, valued at $36 million and equivalent to 64 million meals, to support food banks, pantries, and hunger relief organizations.