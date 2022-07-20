Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Community Food Drive

July 11 – Aug. 31 at Perry Lutheran Homes Spring Valley Campus, 501 12th St., Perry.

Residents at Spring Valley Campus are hosting a food drive through Aug. 31 to give back to the Perry community and they invite the public to participate. Donations will benefit the Perry Food Pantry and those they serve. Items needed include: protein, canned meat and fish, canned fruit, veggies, soup and pasta sauce, breakfast items, including cereal, 100% fruit juice, paper and personal products, like toothpaste, soap and toilet paper. Donations can be dropped off at the northeast entrance to Spring Valley Campus. For more information, contact Carm Staker at 928-848-8378.

Public Safety Night

4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 21 on 2nd Street.

Check out the Perry Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m. every Thursday, but especially on the Third Thursday of the month for special events. The Perry Farmers Market will host Public Safety Night on Thursday, July 21. Visit with special guests from the Perry Police Department, Perry Fire Department, Dallas County EMS and Dallas County Emergency Management - and get a close look at their emergency vehicles.

Perry Fire Association Grab and Go Supper

5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at Perry Farmers Market.

The Perry Fire Association will serve grab and go meals during Public Safety Day at the Perry Farmers Market from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 21. The menu includes a choice of cheeseburger/hamburger, brat, hot dog or pork loin sandwich, chips and a drink for $5.

Perry Booster Club Cookout

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Friday, July 22 at Perry Fareway.

The Perry Booster Club will hold a cookout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 22 at Perry Fareway. The menu includes a pork loin sandwich, chips and water for $7 or sandwich only for $4. All proceeds will go to the Perry Booster Club.

2nd Street Block Party

5-10 p.m. Friday, July 22 on 2nd Street between Warford and Lucinda.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce will host the 2nd Street Block Party from 5-10 p.m. Friday, July 22 on 2nd Street with live music by Standing Hampton from 5:30-9:30 p.m. 2nd Street will be closed between Lucinda and Warford Streets for a street dance. The event entrance will be located at the intersection of Warford and 2nd Streets, with the band set up near Lucinda Street in front of Ben's Five and Dime. Admission is $5 for those 21+ only. Proceeds will support the Perry Chamber of Commerce with upcoming projects such as a new digital sign near the Welcome Depot on Willis and 1st.

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23 at Crossroads Church, Perry.

A mobile food pantry will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 23 at Crossroads Church.

Pork Loin Dinner

5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24 at Meek Park, Minburn.

Gary Overla, Democratic candidate for Iowa House District 47, will be hosting a free-will pork loin dinner with chips and a drink from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24 at Meek Park in downtown Minburn. The public is invited to come enjoy some food and conversation with Overla.

Vacation Bible School

5-7:45 p.m. July 25-29 at Heartland Church of Christ, Perry.

Heartland Church of Christ will host Vacation Bible School from 5-7:45 p.m. on July 25-29 for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. To register, visit www.myvbs.org/heartlandperry

Re-awakening History by Telling Our Own Stories: Faith

6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26 at Hotel Pattee.

Everyone is invited to attend a Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum Program: Re-Awakening History by Telling Our Own Stories: Faith, a panel discussion with presenter and facilitator Bill Clark, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at the Hotel Pattee. During the program, we will examine faith from historical, architectural and cultural perspectives, with testimony and pictures that reveal how faith has influenced our community and its values. Panelists include Tyson Chaplain Gus Henrici; Father David Polich, former Pastor, St. Patrick Catholic Church; Rev. Andrea Brownlee, Senior Pastor, First Christian Church; and Pastor Charles Compton, Perry Bible Church. This is a free event and all are welcome. For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum: 515-465-7713.

Hump Day Prairie Hike

9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27 at Voas Nature Area, Minburn.

Break up your week with a colorful morning hike! Mid-to-late summer is the peak blooming period for many of our native tallgrass prairie wildflower species, and we can expect to see many different colors of flowers, birds and pollinators in Dallas County’s diverse prairies. Join a Dallas County Conservation Board naturalist for a relaxing exploratory hike through Voas to become more intimately acquainted with the prairies that once blanketed 70-80% of our state. This is the first of a 3-part series, each featuring a different prairie. All ages welcome. Registration is required to be notified of weather cancelations at eventbrite.com/cc/summer-2022-public-programs-july-september-647699 or by calling the DCCB office at 515-465-3577.

Free Merchant Movies

11 a.m. Wednesday, July 27 at Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

The Perry Grand 3 Theatres will continue the free merchant movies through July. The movies will be shown at 11 a.m. each Wednesday. Admission is free and no tickets are required. The final movie shown will be include: "Kung Fu Panda" on July 20 and "Puss in Boots" on July 27.

Movie In The Park

7-10 p.m. Friday, July 29 at Community Center Recreation Area.

Join the Granger Parks and Recreation Department for a movie and treats this summer. The second movie to be shown will be "Jungle Cruise" on July 29 and tThe Outside Scoop Truck will also be on hand. The rest of the schedule includes "Sing 2" and The Parlor Ice Cream Truck on Aug. 19 and "Spiderman: No Way Home" at Granger Days on Aug. 27. Movies will take place at the Community Center Recreation Area except during Granger Days, which will take place at Centennial Park.

