Perry Piecemakers present Quilt of Valor to Jerry Lee

COURTESY OF PERRY PIECEMAKERS QUILT GUILD
Special to the Chief
Jerry Lee poses for a photo after being presented with a Quilt of Valor by the Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Perry Lutheran Homes.

The Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild presented a Quilt of Valor to Jerry Lee on Tuesday, July 19 at Perry Lutheran Homes. His wife Francie and friends honored him with a reception. 

Lee was nominated by Dean Stumbo. He served as a Technical Sergeant in the US Air Force from 1950 to 1971 during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. 

"We thank you for your service, Jerry!" the quilt guild said.