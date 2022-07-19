Perry Piecemakers present Quilt of Valor to Jerry Lee

COURTESY OF PERRY PIECEMAKERS QUILT GUILD

Special to the Chief

The Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild presented a Quilt of Valor to Jerry Lee on Tuesday, July 19 at Perry Lutheran Homes. His wife Francie and friends honored him with a reception.

Lee was nominated by Dean Stumbo. He served as a Technical Sergeant in the US Air Force from 1950 to 1971 during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War.

"We thank you for your service, Jerry!" the quilt guild said.