Happenings in and around Perry

Dallas County Fair

July 13-17 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, Adel.

The Dallas County Fair will return from July 13-17. Grandstand evening activities include Mutton Busting and Rodeo by Double S Bull Company on July 14, live music featuring Tracy Byrd with special guest Jason Pritchett on July 15, Figure 8 and Circle Track Racing followed by live music by TOAST3R and fireworks on July 16 and Nights of Destruction Demo Derby on July 17. Other activities include a carnival, 4-H/FFA livestock shows, free entertainment and more. Find a full schedule online.

Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run

9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 16 in Woodward.

The 2nd annual Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run will be held on Saturday, July 16. Charlie had a smile that wouldn’t quit and loved all things athletic, so there’s no better way to celebrate his memory (and raise funds for his new scholarship) than an annual fun run. In addition to the 1-mile walk or 5K run, the event will feature carnival-style games, a dunk tank, photo props, Vintage Road Coffee Co. and Kates Kookies Truck. Parking will be available at the Heartland Co-op. To sign up for the fun run, or to donate to the scholarship fund, visit walkforcharlie.fundmonkey.com/

Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at Perry Police Station/Fire Station parking lot, 908 Willis Ave.

The city of Perry will collect household hazardous waste from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 16 at the Police Station/Fire Station parking lot. Items accepted include antifreeze, batteries (only rechargeable), cleaners, fertilizers, fluorescent light bulbs (CFLs), glues, gasoline and kerosene, motor oil (used), oil filters (used), oil based paint, pesticides, poison, pool chemicals, varnishes, roofing tar, mercury thermometers, stains, vegetable oil, weed killers and windshield fluid. Items not accepted include ammunition, asbestos, electronics, explosives, fire extinguishers, latex paint, medications, propane tanks and radioactive materials. For more information, call Perry City Hall at 515-465-2481.

Backyard Birds of Iowa

2 p.m. Sunday, July 17 at Carnegie Library Museum.

Everyone is invited to attend a Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library program called Backyard Birds of Iowa at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 17 at the Carnegie Library Museum. Ray and Margaret Harden of Perry will share photos and interesting facts about birds they’ve seen during their years of travel and birding excursions, most recently from a visit to Magee Marsh, on the shores of Lake Erie. But, you don’t have to travel far to observe and learn about the birds in your own backyard. This is a free program and no registration is needed.

Free Merchant Movies

11 a.m. Wednesday, July 20 at Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

The Perry Grand 3 Theatres will continue the free merchant movies through July. The movies will be shown at 11 a.m. each Wednesday. Admission is free and no tickets are required. The movies shown include: "Kung Fu Panda" on July 20 and "Puss in Boots" on July 27.

Public Safety Night

4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 21 on 2nd Street.

Check out the Perry Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m. every Thursday, but especially on the Third Thursday of the month for special events. The Perry Farmers Market will host Public Safety Night on Thursday, July 21. Visit with special guests from the Perry Police Department, Perry Fire Department, Dallas County EMS and Dallas County Emergency Management - and get a close look at their emergency vehicles.

2nd Street Block Party

5-10 p.m. Friday, July 22 on 2nd Street between Warford and Lucinda.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce will host the 2nd Street Block Party from 5-10 p.m. Friday, July 22 on 2nd Street with live music by Standing Hampton from 5:30-9:30 p.m. 2nd Street will be closed between Lucinda and Warford Streets for a street dance. The event entrance will be located at the intersection of Warford and 2nd Streets, with the band set up near Lucinda Street in front of Ben's Five and Dime. Admission is $5 for those 21+ only. Proceeds will support the Perry Chamber of Commerce with upcoming projects such as a new digital sign near the Welcome Depot on Willis and 1st.

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23 at Crossroads Church, Perry.

A mobile food pantry will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 23 at Crossroads Church.

Pork Loin Dinner

5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24 at Meek Park, Minburn.

Gary Overla, Democratic candidate for Iowa House District 47, will be hosting a free-will pork loin dinner with chips and a drink from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24 at Meek Park in downtown Minburn. The public is invited to come enjoy some food and conversation with Overla.

Vacation Bible School

5-7:45 p.m. July 25-29 at Heartland Church of Christ, Perry.

Heartland Church of Christ will host Vacation Bible School from 5-7:45 p.m. on July 25-29 for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. To register, visit www.myvbs.org/heartlandperry

