Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Children’s Summer Library Program at Voas Nature Center

9:30 a.m. Friday, July 8 at Voas Nature Center building, 19286 Lexington Road, Minburn.

Children of all ages and families are invited to join Perry Public Library staff at Voas Nature Center for a children’s Oceans of Possibilities Summer Library Program at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 8. Dress for the outdoors and bring sunscreen, bug repellant, hats and your favorite gear and pack a picnic lunch if you like. Attendees will enjoy the county park while digging for fossils and sweeping for bugs with Mike from Dallas County Conservation. This is a free program, and no registration is needed. Call the library for more information: 515-465-3569.

Perry Fire Association Grab and Go Dinner

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, July 8 at 908 Willis Ave., Perry.

The Perry Fire Association will host a Grab and Go Supper from 5:30-7 p.m. on Friday, July 8. The menu includes a choice of cheeseburger/hamburger, hot dog, pork loin sandwich, or brat sandwich plus chips and a drink for $5. Come grab a meal and support your local fire department. Residents are asked to remain in their vehicles, drive thru, pick up their order and drive on.

Movie In The Park

7-10 p.m. Friday, July 8 at Community Center Recreation Area.

Join the Granger Parks and Recreation Department for a movie and treats this summer. The first movie to be shown will be "Encanto" on July 8 and the Kona Ice Truck will also be on hand. The rest of the schedule includes "Jungle Cruise" and The Outside Scoop Truck on July 29, "Sing 2" and The Parlor Ice Cream Truck on Aug. 19 and "Spiderman: No Way Home" at Granger Days on Aug. 27. Movies will take place at the Community Center Recreation Area except during Granger Days, which will take place at Centennial Park.

Memorial Golf Tournament

Sunday, July 10 at Perry Golf and Country Club.

Each year, the Perry Golf and Country Club honors the memory of a former member who had a significant impact on the club. This year, the ninth annual Memorial Golf Tournament will be played in honor of the late Larry Dunphy. The tournament is open to anyone who would like to play in it on July 10. The Championship flight will play 27 holes, while the senior division and all other flights will play 18 holes. The defending champion is Chris Bruggeman and the defending senior champion is Vince Costello. To enter, call the clubhouse at (515) 465-3852.

Free Merchant Movies

11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13 at Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

The Perry Grand 3 Theatres will continue the free merchant movies through July. The movies will be shown at 11 a.m. each Wednesday. Admission is free and no tickets are required. The movies shown include: "Shrek" on July 13, "Kung Fu Panda" on July 20 and "Puss in Boots" on July 27.

Dallas County Fair

July 13-17 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, Adel.

The Dallas County Fair will return from July 13-17. Grandstand evening activities include Mutton Busting and Rodeo by Double S Bull Company on July 14, live music featuring Tracy Byrd with special guest Jason Pritchett on July 15, Figure 8 and Circle Track Racing followed by live music by TOAST3R and fireworks on July 16 and Nights of Destruction Demo Derby on July 17. Other activities include a carnival, 4-H/FFA livestock shows, free entertainment and more. Find a full schedule online.

Healthy Steps Produce Giveaway

July 14, 23 at Perry Farmers Market.

Perry Public Library, in partnership with the Perry Chamber of Commerce, has implemented a food outreach program that distributes free food items at the Perry Farmers Markets. The Healthier Steps to a Healthier You program promotes the addition of healthy foods into diets for better overall health, and to support that goal, offers food giveaways twice monthly at the farmers markets, on the second and fourth Thursdays. On July 14 and 28, foods will be given out at the Farmers Market, from 4-7 p.m. on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run

9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 16 in Woodward.

The 2nd annual Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run will be held on Saturday, July 16. Charlie had a smile that wouldn’t quit and loved all things athletic, so there’s no better way to celebrate his memory (and raise funds for his new scholarship) than an annual fun run. In addition to the 1-mile walk or 5K run, the event will feature carnival-style games, a dunk tank, photo props, Vintage Road Coffee Co. and Kates Kookies Truck. Parking will be available at the Heartland Co-op. To sign up for the fun run, or to donate to the scholarship fund, visit walkforcharlie.fundmonkey.com/

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23 at Crossroads Church, Perry.

A mobile food pantry will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 23 at Crossroads Church.

Vacation Bible School

5-7:45 p.m. July 25-29 at Heartland Church of Christ, Perry.

Heartland Church of Christ will host Vacation Bible School from 5-7:45 p.m. on July 25-29 for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. To register, visit www.myvbs.org/heartlandperry

To submit events to be included in the Happenings in and around Perry round-up, email news@theperrychief.com.