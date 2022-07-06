Perry High School Class of 2024 receives donation from Fourth of July Bucket Brigade

COURTESY OF PERRY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Special to the Chief

The Perry Chamber of Commerce recently thanked the Perry High School junior class for their assistance of the annual Fireworks Bucket Brigade during the Fourth of July parade with a donation. The proceeds from the bucket brigade were split 50/50 with $713.26 going to both the 2023 Fireworks Drive and the Class of 2024 for the 2023 after-prom fundraiser.

A check was presented to six members of the Perry High School Class of 2024 – Rebeca Cacheo, Jose Vargas, Keegan Snyder, Callie Steva, Sydney Barkley and Kassidy Atwell – by Lynsi Pasutti, Executive Director for the Perry Chamber of Commerce.

More:Perry High School junior class kicks off prom fundraising efforts

The Perry Chamber of Commerce would like to thank everyone that donated during the Fourth of July Parade Bucket Brigade and wishes the junior class best of luck as they continue to fundraise throughout the year for prom.

For more information, contact Perry Chamber of Commerce at (515)465-4601.