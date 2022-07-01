City of Perry sets July 4 hours, garbage changes

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF PERRY

Special to the Chief

Perry City Offices, the Perry Public Library, the McCreary Community Building and the Water Works Office will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Please note: MCB members age 18 and up may still use the 24-Hour Fitness Room.

The garbage route for Monday, July 4 will be picked up on Tuesday, July 5. The garbage route for Tuesday, July 5 will be picked up on Wednesday, July 6.

There will be NO yard waste pickup on Wednesday, July 6. Yard waste pickup will resume on July 13 with collection on the SOUTH Side of Willis Avenue.

Please call City Hall at 515-465-2481 if you have any questions.