Perry Public Library, Carnegie Library Museum announce July programs

Saturday Storytimes – July 2, 9, 16, 23

Saturday Storytimes continue this summer at Perry Public Library, at 10:15 a.m. on July 2, 9, 16 and 23. Join us for stories, pre-literacy activities and crafts at these free events. No registration is needed! July 9 and 23 Storytimes are bilingual. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569, or visit www.perry.lib.ia.us.

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum Program: Vintage Firecracker Displays and Pinwheels – July 2

Families are invited to attend a Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum holiday craft workshop, at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, July 2, at the Carnegie Library Museum. We will make vintage firecracker displays and pinwheels. Celebrate Independence Day with us, and bring the whole family for a “popping” good time! For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum: 515-465-7713.

Saturday Crafternoon – July 2

Need a space to work on an unfinished craft project? On the first Saturday of each month beginning July 2, Perry Public Library will open the Community Room from 12 to 4:30 p.m. for Saturday Crafternoons, providing a dedicated makerspace for library crafters and do-it-yourselfers to work on projects in our comfortable environment. Tables are available on a first come, first served basis, and everyone is invited to take advantage of this opportunity to complete those creative tasks that have been sitting on the back burner. No reservations, no charge!

Summer Chess at the Library – July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Walk-in chess will continue at the library this summer, for anyone wishing to learn the game or to meet with a partner. Instructor David Oliveira will be at the library on Saturdays in July, from 2-4 p.m. in the library Board Room, and he will continue to offer scheduled times for individuals on a flexible basis. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569.

Perry Public Library Closed for Independence Day - July 4

Perry Public Library will be closed Monday, July 4 to observe the Independence Day holiday. Library patrons are reminded that the book drops are always open. Have a safe and pleasant holiday!

Never Too Old for YA Book Club – July 6

Everyone is invited to attend the July meeting of the Never Too Old for YA Book Club, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6 in the Perry Public Library Community Room. The selected title is "You Should See Me in a Crown" by Leah Johnson. If you enjoy reading Young Adult books, this book group is for you! Books are available at the library for interested participants. Register online, by phone, or at the library.

Children’s Summer Library Program at Voas Nature Center - July 8

Children of all ages and families are invited to join Perry Public Library staff at Voas Nature Center for a children’s Oceans of Possibilities Summer Library Program. We will meet at the Voas Nature Center building (19286 Lexington Road, Minburn) at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 8. Dress for the outdoors and bring sunscreen, bug repellant, hats and your favorite gear and pack a picnic lunch if you like. We will enjoy this beautiful county park while we dig for fossils and sweep for bugs with Mike from Dallas County Conservation. This is a free program, and no registration is needed. Please join us for this fun and educational program! Call the library for more information: 515-465-3569.

Quarterly Classics Book Club – July 12

The Perry Public Library Quarterly Classics Book Club will hold their July discussion at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, at the Carnegie Library Museum. The selected title is "100 Years of Solitude" by Gabriel García Márquez. Anyone interested in reading or discussing classic books is invited to join the group at any time. For more information, call Jill Cook at the library: 515-465-3569.

Healthy Steps to a Healthier You Food Outreach Giveaways at Perry Farmers Markets – July 14, 28

Perry Public Library, in partnership with the Perry Chamber of Commerce, has implemented a food outreach program that distributes free food items at the Perry Farmers Markets. The Healthier Steps to a Healthier You program promotes the addition of healthy foods into diets for better overall health, and to support that goal, offers food giveaways twice monthly at the farmers markets, on the second and fourth Thursdays. On July 14 and 28, foods will be given out at the Farmers Market, from 4-7 p.m. on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. The Healthy Steps to a Healthier You food outreach initiative helps people in our community, and recent grants from Tyson Foods, Inc. ($10,000) and Farm Credit of America ($2,000) have substantially supported this project. We gratefully acknowledge their generous funding of our food outreach program and thank them for their assistance.

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum Program: Backyard Birds of Iowa – July 17

Everyone is invited to attend a Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library program called Backyard Birds of Iowa at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 17 at the Carnegie Library Museum. Ray and Margaret Harden of Perry will share photos and interesting facts about birds they’ve seen during their years of travel and birding excursions, most recently from a visit to Magee Marsh, on the shores of Lake Erie. But, you don’t have to travel far to observe and learn about the birds in your own backyard! This is free program, and no registration is needed.

Monthly Book Club Meeting – July 19

The Perry Public Library Monthly Book Club will meet for their July book discussion at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, in the library Community Room. The selected title is "An Unusual Boy" by Fiona Higgins. Books are available for interested participants, and newcomers are always welcome. Register online (www.perry.lib.ia.us), by phone (515-465-3569), or in person at the library. Discussion leader will be Linda Andorf.

Children’s Summer Library Program: Noah’s Ark Stuffed Animal Workshop – July 20

As part of the Oceans of Possibilities Children’s Summer Library Program, Perry Public Library will offer a Noah’s Ark Stuffed Animal Workshop featuring three sea creatures: a shark, squid, or seahorse. The program is from 2:15-3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20 in the library Community Room. Registration and a $5 fee are required to participate. Space is limited to 30 participants, so call early to reserve your spot! For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569.

Adult Summer Library Program: Calm on the Beach Terrariums – July 21

Join Perry Public Library staff for an Ocean of Possibilities Adult Summer Library Program at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 in the library Community Room. This program will focus on de-stressing with calming sounds, calming smells, and camaraderie, as we create our own mini beach scene terrariums. This is a free program, but registration is required. Don’t wait, space is limited! For more information about 2022 Adult Summer Library Programs, call: 515-465-3569.

Children’s Summer Library Program: Movie and a Snack – July 25

Join us for the Oceans of Fun Children’s Summer Library Program: Movie and a Snack, from 2:15-4 p.m. on Monday, July 25 in the library Community Room. "The Wild Life" movie is a tropical misadventure with a group of quirky animals and their human castaway, Robinson Crusoe. It is rated "PG" and runs about 91 minutes. A snack is included. Children under 5 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. No registration is needed for this free program.

Craft Club: Christmas Cards in July – July 25

It’s Christmas in July for the Perry Public Library Craft Club, which will meet from 6-7 p.m. on Monday, July 25 in the library Community Room. This month, we will be creating Christmas cards from the Echo Park Christmas Salutations scrapbook paper collection. There is a $5 program materials fee, and all materials are provided. Registration and payment are required by Monday, July 18 to guarantee your supplies, and anyone interested is invited to join us! For more information, contact Misty at 515-465-3569 or mvonbehren@perry.lib.ia.us.

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum Program: Re-awakening History by Telling Our Own Stories: Faith – July 26

Everyone is invited to attend a Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum Program: Re-Awakening History by Telling Our Own Stories: Faith, a panel discussion with presenter and facilitator Bill Clark, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at the Hotel Pattee. During the program, we will examine faith from historical, architectural, and cultural perspectives, with testimony and pictures that reveal how faith has influenced our community and its cultural values. This is a free event and all are welcome. For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum: 515-465-7713.

Adult Summer Library Program: Creature Feature Fun Night – July 28

Adults ages 18 and over are invited to join Perry Public Library staff in the library Community Room for another 2022 Oceans of Possibilities Adult Summer Library Program: Creature Feature Fun Night. We will gather at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 to watch nostalgia classic film "Creature from the Black Lagoon" and enjoy refreshments and camaraderie at this fun event. All summer library programs are free, but registration is required. Register online at www.perry.lib.ia.us or call the library to participate: 515-465-3569. See you there!

July Mystery Book Club Events Rescheduled - Aug. 2

The Perry Public Library Mystery Book Club events for July have been rescheduled! The group will now gather in person at 2 p.m. on Aug. 2, in the library Community Room to watch the recorded Author Talk, which will be followed by the book discussion with Mary Murphy. The three featured titles for July are: "The Lies I Tell" by Julie Clark, "And There He Kept Her" by Joshua Moehling and "The New Neighbor" by Carter Wilson. Everyone is welcome to join the Mystery Book Club at any time, but registration is required. Books are available for participants. For more information or to register, visit www.perry.lib.ia.us, call the library: 515-465-3569, or visit us in person.