Perry Fine Arts to present Musical Extravaganza and Ice Cream Social on July 4

COURTESY OF PERRY FINE ARTS COMMITTEE

Special to the Chief

Perry Fine Arts will present its annual “Musical Extravaganza and Ice Cream Social” at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 4 in the Centrum of the First United Methodist Church, 1100 3rd St., Perry.

Perry Fine Arts' annual variety show has been going for 47 years. It has become a mainstay of Perry's Fourth of July festivities. Come and enjoy, in air-conditioned comfort, as Perry area performers entertain you with vocals and instrumentals. Some of the performers will be Doc McCaulley and daughter Katie Villalobos, Steve and Shawn Parnell, David Cannon, Rick Fazel, Lou Hogar, Dave Menz, Bret Pierce, Brent Halling, Jim Caufield and others. Following the program, come and socialize while having a scoop (or two) of ice cream and goodies.

Perry Fine Arts concerts are free and open to all. A free-will offering will be taken and a reception will follow the concert. The building is handicap-accessible.