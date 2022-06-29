Where to see Fourth of July fireworks, parades and celebrations around Dallas County

Whether it’s a fireworks display, a parade, stock car races or patriotic music, central Iowa has something for nearly everyone who wants to celebrate the Fourth of July this year.

From Perry to Minburn to Waukee, towns offer a variety of ways to celebrate with games, parades and fireworks.

Boone will celebrate with booms and vrooms as stock car races at the speedway also will feature some fireworks.

Perry adds 'Perry Booster Games' to annual event

Perry’s Fourth of July celebration will return on Monday with a slate of traditional activities, including a parade, vendors in the park, live music and a fireworks show.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce will kick off the annual festivities with the parade at 10 a.m. Line-up will start at 9 a.m. at East Perry Plaza. The parade is free to enter and registration is not required, though rules and an optional sign-up is available online.

The parade will travel down Willis Avenue to Pattee Park. Vendors will be set up at Pattee Park following the parade. Vendor application forms are available online and the deadline to sign up is July 1.

A new addition to the afternoon is the Perry Booster Games. The Perry Booster Club is partnering with the Perry Chamber to host the second annual event at 2 p.m. on the bandshell lawn at Pattee Park. The games are designed for all ages and skill levels and prizes from local businesses will be handed out.

More:Perry Booster Games to return for second year on July 4

Teams of four can sign up to participate online or can register on July 4. The cost for each team to participate is $90 before July 1 or $100 on July 4. Proceeds will go to support the Perry Booster Club and Perry Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to the Perry Booster Games, the Perry Fine Arts Committee will host its annual Musical Extravaganza and Ice Cream Social at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. A free-will donation will be taken and a reception will follow the concert.

The July 4 activities will wrap up with live music from 6-9 p.m. at the bandshell at Pattee Park, followed by the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Find more information on the Fourth of July website or on the Perry Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Minburn offers live music, meals at Meek Park

The Minburn Community Betterment Group will kick off the town’s annual Fourth of July festivities with free skating and live music on Sunday in Meek Park. A free-will donation meal will be served by the Friends of the Minburn Public Library from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The skate shack will be open and kids will be able to skate for free at the outdoor rink. The Meet Me in Minburn concert series will feature live music from Robbie Michael from 7-9 p.m.

The festivities continue on Monday with rolls at the Meek Park Food Shelter, followed by the parade at 9 a.m. The parade line-up will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Heartland Co-op. No registration is needed and anyone is welcome to participate.

Family games will be played in Rogers Park after the parade. The American Legion Auxiliary will serve a noon meal in Meek Park. A bags tournament will also start at noon at Mudders. Food trucks will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Meek Park, along with a variety of kids activities.

The evening meal will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Meek Park Food Shelter. A raffle drawing will be held at 6 p.m. Prizes include a one-night stay at the Hotel Pattee, gas and grocery gift cards and donated items from local businesses, including Perry Greenhouse, Picket Fence Creamery, The Handlebar, Board and Batten, Harland Ace Hardware and more.

Raffle tickets are $1 or 25 for $20, with all proceeds going to Minburn’s Fourth of July celebration and the Minburn Community Betterment Group. Tickets are available at Raccoon Valley Bank, Heartland Co-op, Minburn City Hall, Minburn Public Library, The Nineteen14 and Mudders Bar. Tickets will also be on sale July 3-4.

The festivities will wrap up with the Minburn American Legion Pie Auction at 7 p.m. and a fireworks show at dusk.

Find more information on the city of Minburn's website or on the Minburn Community Betterment Group Facebook page.

Waukee features skydivers, fireworks, ice cream social

Waukee’s Celebration of Independence returns with two days of events starting Sunday at Centennial Park. An adult co-ed sand volleyball tournament starts at 9 a.m. July 3. Food vendors will be set up from 4-10 p.m., followed by family entertainment from 5:30-8:30 p.m., a magician at 7:30 p.m. and a movie in the park at 8:45 p.m.

The festivities continue on Monday with a 5K at 7:45 a.m., followed by a pancake breakfast. The parade will kick off at 10:30 a.m. from Waukee Middle School to South Middle School. Afternoon activities include a free ice cream social at noon, inflatables from 1-8 p.m., an adult bags tournament and live music from 5-10 p.m. The Des Moines Skydivers will perform at 8 p.m., followed by the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Find more information on the city of Waukee's website.

Boone Speedway features fireworks, stock car race

On Monday, Boone Speedway is having what it calls a “huge fireworks show.” The “Eve of Destruction” show features hot laps at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

The lineup includes stock cars, sports mods, two-man cruiser cars, a rollover contest, bus races and the “Leap of Death.”

Adult general admission tickets are $20, youth 13-17 are $5 and kids 12 and under are admitted for free.

Earlham Freedom Fest

Earlham Freedom Festival will return with three days of activities. The festivities will kick off on Saturday with the MPA Truck Pull at 3 p.m. in Gendler Park. Activities continue on Sunday with a kid zone area from 12-6 p.m., bags tournament, karaoke contest and a street dance with live music by Bruce Day and Riverside Occurrence from 8 p.m. to midnight.

A 5K and pancake breakfast will kick things off on Monday followed by a 10:30 a.m. parade. Afternoon activities include a kid zone area, car, bike and tractor show, Bill Riley Talent Show and more. The festivities will wrap up with a fireworks show at dusk.

For more information, visit the Earlham Freedom Festival Facebook page.

Grimes "Home Base Iowa" July 4th Fireworks Show

Time: 10 p.m. July 4

Location: Grimes South Sports Complex, 750 S James Street, Grimes

Price: Free

Des Moines Symphony's 28th Annual Yankee Doodle Pops

This year, Des Moines will welcome back the first in-person Des Moines Symphony's Yankee Doodle Pops since 2019. The patriotic, family-friendly concert, billed as Iowa's largest annual gathering, hosts upward of 100,000 people for music and fireworks on the ground of the state Capitol.

Time: 8:30 p.m. July 1

Location: West Terrace, Iowa State Capitol

Price: Free

Adventureland

Time: Summer's On! concert starts at 8 p.m. July 4, with fireworks display at 9:45 p.m.

Location: Adventureland Park, 3200 Adventureland Drive, Altoona

Price: Admission to the park includes the fireworks show. Check here for park admission prices.

The Ames Tribune's Ronna Faaborg and the Des Moines Register's Virginia Barreda contributed to this story.