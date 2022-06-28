Iowa VFW elects Ron Leber as state commander

Special to the Chief

U.S. Army veteran and Perry resident, Ron Leber, was elected as Department of Iowa Veterans of Foreign Wars State Commander at the Iowa VFW 101st State Convention on Saturday, June 4 at the Airport Holiday Inn in Des Moines. Leber is the first State Commander from VFW Floyd Foster Post #2060 Perry.

A formal change of command ceremony was conducted at the Airport Holiday Inn, in Des Moines. The installing authority was VFW National Adjutant General Dan West. Leber replaces Commander Mike Braman from Knoxville who led the Department since June 2021. For VFW of Iowa celebrated 100 years of service to the veterans, military, and families across the great state of Iowa.

Throughout his 19-year active-duty Army career, Leber served at Ft. Dix NJ, Ft. Lee VA, Ft. Benning GA, Ft. Carson CO, Ft. Wainwright AK, Schofield Barracks HI and multiple oversea assignments including a three-year tour in the Republic of Korea, a two-year tour in Germany and 18 months in Central America (Honduras).

Leber has served in several positions at all levels of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Iowa. Leber was an All-State Post Commander of VFW Floyd Foster Post #2060 in Perry for four consecutive years and was elected District 5 Commander for two years, that consisted of 15 VFW Posts in central Iowa. Leber also served as State Chaplin for All American State Commander Carol Whitmore from 2019-2020.

Commander Leber's motto is “Comradeship, In Peace as In War.” All members of the VFW Department of Iowa are veterans that deployed into a hostile overseas area. The Department of Iowa aims to continue service to veterans and recruit new members.

The VFW realizes the real challenges in the ensuing years. The VFW is currently comprised of about 60% of Vietnam veterans. So, The Department of Iowa VFW is looking to recruit those returning from wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and let them know that the VFW is for them In Peace as In War.

The VFW Department of Iowa has 126 Post in 10 Districts with over 13,000 members and 10,000 Auxiliary members.