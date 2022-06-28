Debra Lucht receives Rand Fisher Rural Leadership Award

COURTESY OF PERRY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

The Perry Economic Development Inc. wishes to congratulate Debra Lucht, Board Vice-President and CEO/General Manager of Minburn Communications, who has been selected as a Rand Fisher Rural Leadership Award winner. The Rand Fisher Rural Leadership Award, sponsored by the IADG Community Foundation, recognized individuals in the rural economic and community development, philanthropy, the arts and utilities and was presented at the sixth annual Iowa Rural Summit held this spring.

"Debra was selected for her impact in Minburn, Perry, Dallas County and beyond,” Mark Reinig, board chairman of the Iowa Rural Development Council which hosts the annual Rural Summit, said in a separate news release. “Her work shows how small towns can thrive through great leadership and innovative projects – like providing high-speed, future-ready broadband to rural residents.”

Lucht has been a leader of several staple initiatives, instrumental to improving broadband access in Dallas County and furthering the work of the Perry Economic Development Inc.

A career highlight is Lucht’s contribution toward the Broadband Grant Program. She served a second term on the Governor Reynolds Empower Rural Iowa Connectivity Taskforce. The ERI Connectivity Taskforce and the Office of the Chief Information Officer aided Reynolds in setting the stage for the 2021 Legislative Session initiatives, which included a recommendation for $450 Million Broadband expansion program. The bill proposed up to 75% in grant funding with a 100 Mbps upload/100 Mbps download buildout requirement to areas considered under or unserved.

Minburn Communications donated the labor and equipment to install a fiber drop to a downtown building providing additional housing for Perry residents and allows a broadband connection and high-speed internet.

Perry Lutheran Homes implemented the Project TechConnect. Through tablets purchased and set up for each of the 200+ residents, so they could connect and engage with the world outside of their confinement.

Minburn Communications coordinated and sponsored several economic development initiatives in the Perry area by providing thought leadership, human capital and matching funds enabling Perry Economic Development to erect two speculative industrial buildings (2018 and 2022) utilizing their revolving loan funds. Minburn Communication’s RLF was built by grants from the USDA Rural Development Loan and Grant Program that provides zero-interest loans and grants to utilities that lend funds to local businesses and projects whose aim is to contribute to the long-term improvement of rural economies. Minburn Communications was also instrumental in Percival Scientific receiving $2 million in REDLG loans to help fund the company’s major plant expansion (2021).

“I am very appreciative of receiving this recognition. Making an impact on our community and the people we serve is a core value we take seriously," Lucht said. "To get state, regional and national exposure for what we do is a great honor. Thank you.”