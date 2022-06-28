Dallas County Hospital's community benefit exceeded $800K in 2021

COURTESY OF DALLAS COUNTY HOSPITAL

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

A study by the Iowa Hospital Association found that Dallas County Hospital provided more than $814,507 in total community benefits in 2021 and served more than 300 people through charity care and bad debt.

The study also found that Dallas County Hospital employed more than 225 people and provided more than $12 million in wages.

IHA compiled data for the study from the American Hospital Association’s annual survey of hospitals, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Bureau of Economic Analysis. IHA used Regional Input-Output Modeling System multipliers to calculate the data, which includes statewide, hospital-specific and county totals.

IHA also conducted a separate survey, compiling hospital-submitted data about Iowa hospital community-benefit programs and services.

Community benefits are activities to improve health status and increase access to health care. Besides uncompensated care and charity care, community benefits include health screenings, support groups, counseling, immunizations, nutrition services and transportation programs. These efforts, with IHA’s advocacy, help ensure the financial stability of hospitals, making it possible for them to provide the services and programs most-needed by their communities.