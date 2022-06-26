Perry Booster Games to return for second year on July 4

The Perry Booster Games will return during Perry’s annual Fourth of July celebration on Monday, July 4.

The Perry Booster Club is partnering with the Perry Chamber to host the second annual event at 2 p.m. on the bandshell lawn at Pattee Park.

"This will be a great chance for extra entertainment in the park that day and an opportunity for people to get involved with it as well," said Lynsi Pasutti, executive director of the Perry Chamber of Commerce.

Misty Conrad, a member of the Perry Booster Club, said the club held the first Perry Booster Games in May last year. The date shifted this year from May to July 4 to help avoid graduations and other conflicts.

“I felt last year was a success,” Conrad said. “We didn’t have a ton of teams with it being the first year, but absolutely everyone enjoyed it and said they wanted to do it again and hoped it came back.”

She is looking forward to seeing the event return for a second year with more games and participants. Last year’s event featured a variety of races, including potato sack, plank walk, wheelbarrow, egg-and-spoon and more. A variety of games for all ages will also be available this year, including musical chairs and a cake walk.

Conrad said a cake walk will be held for kids before the games start as well as during the event. Gift cards for cakes will be handed out to the winners.

Teams of four can sign up to participate online. Conrad said the Perry Booster Games are open to anyone, including families, co-workers, friends or teammates. The games are designed for all ages and skill levels. Prizes from local businesses will also be handed out.

The cost for each team to participate is $90 before July 1 or $100 on July 4. Proceeds will go to support the Perry Booster Club and Perry Chamber of Commerce. Teams of four can register online or the day-of the event. Day-of check-in and registration is at 1 p.m. on July 4 with the games set to start at 2 p.m.

“It should be lots of fun with lots of laughs,” Pasutti said. “There’s great prizes and it’s a great fundraiser for both the booster club and the chamber. It’ll be great to watch as well. Even if you don’t want to participate, we hope that people still come out and enjoy the games.”