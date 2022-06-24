Tyson Foods' Perry facility awards scholarships to local students

COURTESY OF TYSON FOODS
Special to the Chief
Samantha Robles poses for a photo with her diploma during the Perry High School commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Tyson Foods’ Perry facility has awarded $1,000 scholarships to 10 students through its annual local scholarship program.

The scholarships will help 10 individuals with their college or university education-related expenses, such as tuition, books, academic fees and room and board. Tyson awards scholarships to children of current Tyson team members based on student performance, involvement in school and in the community and financial need.

“It’s extremely rewarding to support our team members’ children by giving them greater access to opportunities to continue their education after graduation,” said Dan Richardson, Tyson Foods’ Perry plant manager. “We’re proud of our ongoing contributions that help serve the communities where our team members work, live and play.”

Brian Hernandez smiles while getting ready to walk into the gym for the Perry High School commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Awarded a scholarship are Brian Hernandez, Pablo Calderon, Samantha Robles, Carlos Sandoval, Wdase Teweldebirhan, Misty Gomez, Nubia Torres, Ruth Mawi, Van Hei Iang, and Bawi Thawng, the  children of Tyson team members William and Karen Hernandez, Ignacio Calderon Andrade, Alfredo and Cristina Robles, Eneida Guerrero, Bedey Gebrezgi and Migisti Tewelde, Migdalia Hedlund, Elmys Ayala, Bo Cung Thang and Phun Nuam Hoi, Peng Sang and Ram Hei, respectively. 

Pablo Calderon gets a fist bump from Superintendent Clark Wicks during the Perry High School commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Carlos Sandoval smiles while walking across the stage during the Perry High School commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Wdase Teweldebirhan walks across the stage during the Perry High School commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Misty Gomez walks on stage to receive her diploma during the Perry High School commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Nubia Torres smiles while walking into the Perry High School commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 29, 2022.