Tyson Foods' Perry facility awards scholarships to local students

COURTESY OF TYSON FOODS

Special to the Chief

Tyson Foods’ Perry facility has awarded $1,000 scholarships to 10 students through its annual local scholarship program.

The scholarships will help 10 individuals with their college or university education-related expenses, such as tuition, books, academic fees and room and board. Tyson awards scholarships to children of current Tyson team members based on student performance, involvement in school and in the community and financial need.

“It’s extremely rewarding to support our team members’ children by giving them greater access to opportunities to continue their education after graduation,” said Dan Richardson, Tyson Foods’ Perry plant manager. “We’re proud of our ongoing contributions that help serve the communities where our team members work, live and play.”

Awarded a scholarship are Brian Hernandez, Pablo Calderon, Samantha Robles, Carlos Sandoval, Wdase Teweldebirhan, Misty Gomez, Nubia Torres, Ruth Mawi, Van Hei Iang, and Bawi Thawng, the children of Tyson team members William and Karen Hernandez, Ignacio Calderon Andrade, Alfredo and Cristina Robles, Eneida Guerrero, Bedey Gebrezgi and Migisti Tewelde, Migdalia Hedlund, Elmys Ayala, Bo Cung Thang and Phun Nuam Hoi, Peng Sang and Ram Hei, respectively.