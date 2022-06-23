Perry High School junior class kicks off prom fundraising efforts

Perry High School’s prom is a year away but the junior class has already started raising funds.

The Class of 2024 kicked off the fundraising efforts by selling Hy-Vee cards and making brownie sundaes during Friday Fest. The class has also started collecting cans.

Joe Tuhn, one of the junior class parents, said around $2,000 has already been raised between those efforts.

“The community has been really great, we’ve gotten so many calls. We’ve been picking up cans, I get calls a couple a day, some text messages,” he said.

A can collection cage was recently installed in the Diamond Oil parking lot, located at 808 2nd St. Community members can drop off cans or can have them collected by contacting Tuhn via text or call at 515-490-4779.

The Class of 2023 raised around $20,000 for this year’s prom and Tuhn said the goal is to raise around the same amount.

“We’re just trying to figure it out and start early. We want to be as successful as possible because I know that they were last year,” said Callie Steva, junior class president.

The venue for the dinner and dance are already set at the Hotel Pattee and La Poste while plans are still being finalized for after-prom.

“It’s a tremendous gift that Perry has and that they’re willing to let us use,” Tuhn said of both venues.

Fundraising efforts will continue to help pay for the 2023 prom and after-prom events.

The junior class will continue to sell Hy-Vee cards. The cards will also be available during a grill-out at Perry Hy-Vee from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 1.

Members of the junior class will collect funds as part of the Bucket Brigade during the Fourth of July parade. Funds will be split between the junior class and the Perry Chamber of Commerce for the fireworks drive.

Juniors will help out at the Tin Pig Tavern on July 27 and will sell brownie sundaes at Friday Fest on Aug. 5. The students will also work admissions at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 13-14 in exchange for a donation to the class.

Tuhn said he has already received commitments from various businesses for raffle items and sponsorships for a pancake breakfast on Sept. 24. The junior class will help work the breakfast with the Knights of Columbus for a portion of the profits.

“People are so gracious and eager to help, it’s wonderful,” Tuhn said. “It’s really tremendous, it actually chokes me up a little bit, that people are so willing to help out.”

Juniors Jose Vargas and Mia Munoz are looking to get involved even more through the various fundraisers this summer.

“Being able to get together with everyone is cool,” Vargas said.

“I’m (looking forward to) talking to more of my classmates and getting to know them when we’re volunteering,” Munoz added.

Kassidy Atwell is looking forward to interacting with the community during fundraisers at the Tin Pig, where she works, as well as during the Bucket Brigade and grill-outs.

“I think the support has been really, really good,” said Atwell, the junior class vice president. “I think we definitely have some shoes to fill from last year but I think we can do it and I hope to see even more support.”

For more information on upcoming fundraising efforts, visit the PHS CLASS 2024 Facebook page.