Happenings in and around Perry

Free Merchant Movies

11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22 at Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

The Perry Grand 3 Theatres will continue the free merchant movies through July. The movies will be shown at 11 a.m. each Wednesday. Admission is free and no tickets are required. The movies shown include: "Sing 2" on June 22, "Croods" on June 29, "The Secret Life Of Pets 2" on July 6, "Shrek on July 13, "Kung Fu Panda" on July 20 and "Puss in Boots" on July 27.

Modern Pop Art Experience

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at Woodward United Methodist Church.

Woodward Public Library will be hosting artist and author Michael Albert during its Summer Library Program on Thursday, June 23. Albert will running two of his Modern Pop Art Experience programs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 23 for students in third grade through high school at the Woodward United Methodist Church.

St. Patrick's Rummage Sale

June 23-25 at St. Patrick's School Gym, 1302 5th St.

The Regina Guild will sponsor the St. Patrick's Rummage Sale at the school gym. The sale will be open from 12-7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, June 24 and 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

Hy-Vee and Kates Kookies - Perry Fire Department Fundraiser

2:30-7 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at Perry Hy-Vee.

Perry Hy-Vee is hosting a fundraiser for the Perry Fire Department on Thursday, June 23. Kates Kookies will be on hand from 2:30-7 p.m. and 25% of their sales will be donated to the fire department. Perry Hy-Vee will hold a cookout from 4-7 p.m. and 25% of the grill sales will be going to the fire department. The fire department will also be present with equipment on display in the Hy-Vee parking lot.

Produce Giveaway at Perry Farmers Market

4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 23 on 2nd Street.

The Healthy Steps program will be giving away flour from Early Morning Harvest on Thursday, June 23 at the Perry Farmers Market. The Perry Public Library and Perry Chamber's goal through the outreach program is to encourage the addition of healthy foods into your diet leading to a healthier you. Over the next few months on the second and fourth Thursday Perry Farmers Market the library will be giving away produce like melons, sweet corn, a salsa basket with tomato, cilantro, and a pepper and more.

Perry Booster Club Cookout

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Friday, June 24 at Perry Fareway.

The Perry Booster Club will hold a cookout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 24 at Perry Fareway. The menu includes a pork loin sandwich, chips and water for $7 or sandwich only for $4. All proceeds will go to the Perry Booster Club.

Yoga In The Park

8-9 a.m. Saturday, June 25 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Granger Parks and Recreation will host Yoga in the Park on Saturdays at Centennial Park through Aug. 20. No classes will be held on July 2 or Aug. 6.

Perry Area Food Pantry Open House

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at 3112 East Willis.

The Perry Area Food Pantry will host a community open house from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at its new location, 3112 East Willis (just north of Willis and 28th Street). The Perry Area Food Pantry invites the community to share in the excitement of its newly remodeled store and location. Some of the volunteers will be available to explain the pantry's services.

Perry's Fourth of July Celebration

10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday, July 4 at Pattee Park.

Join the Perry Chamber for a day filled with a parade, food, live music and more on Monday, July 4. Activities include a parade starting at 10 a.m. along Willis Avenue (line-up at 9 a.m. at East Perry Plaza), vendors at Pattee Park from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Booster Games at 2 p.m., live music at the bandshell from 6-9:30 p.m. followed by fireworks. Find more information, including parade registration and vendor applications online.

Children’s Summer Library Program at Voas Nature Center

9: 30 a.m. Friday, July 8 at Voas Nature Center building, 19286 Lexington Road, Minburn.

Children of all ages and families are invited to join Perry Public Library staff at Voas Nature Center for a children’s Oceans of Possibilities Summer Library Program at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 8. Dress for the outdoors and bring sunscreen, bug repellant, hats and your favorite gear and pack a picnic lunch if you like. Attendees will enjoy the county park while digging for fossils and sweeping for bugs with Mike from Dallas County Conservation. This is a free program, and no registration is needed. Call the library for more information: 515-465-3569.

Movie In The Park

7-10 p.m. Friday, July 8 at Community Center Recreation Area.

Join the Granger Parks and Recreation Department for a movie and treats this summer. The first movie to be shown will be "Encanto" on July 8 and the Kona Ice Truck will also be on hand. The rest of the schedule includes "Jungle Cruise" and The Outside Scoop Truck on July 29, "Sing 2" and The Parlor Ice Cream Truck on Aug. 19 and "Spiderman: No Way Home" at Granger Days on Aug. 27. Movies will take place at the Community Center Recreation Area except during Granger Days, which will take place at Centennial Park.

Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run

9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 16 in Woodward.

The 2nd annual Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run will be held on Saturday, July 16. Charlie had a smile that wouldn’t quit and loved all things athletic, so there’s no better way to celebrate his memory (and raise funds for his new scholarship) than an annual fun run. In addition to the 1-mile walk or 5K run, the event will feature carnival-style games, a dunk tank, photo props, Vintage Road Coffee Co. and Kates Kookies Truck. Parking will be available at the Heartland Co-op. To sign up for the fun run, or to donate to the scholarship fund, visit walkforcharlie.fundmonkey.com/

Vacation Bible School

5-7:45 p.m. July 25-29 at Heartland Church of Christ, Perry.

Heartland Church of Christ will host Vacation Bible School from 5-7:45 p.m. on July 25-29 for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. To register, visit www.myvbs.org/heartlandperry

