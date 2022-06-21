Perry Fareway, Hy-Vee present round-up checks for fireworks drive

COURTESY OF PERRY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Special to the Chief

The Perry Chamber of Commerce partnered with the local Hy-Vee and Fareway stores to coordinate a round-up for the fireworks drive last month during the week leading up to Memorial Day. Cashiers at both stores asked customers to round up their grocery bill to the nearest whole dollar or more for the seven shopping days between Monday, May 23 through Monday, May 30, with proceeds supporting the annual fireworks during Perry’s Fourth of July celebration.

As a result, checks were presented by the respective store managers to the Perry Chamber’s Executive Director, Lynsi Pasutti. A check for $1,000 was presented by Perry Hy-Vee Store Manager Nate Brokaw along with Hy-Vee employee Larry Vodenik on Friday, June 3. A check for $1,189.12 was presented by Perry Fareway Store Manager Travis Landgrebe and leading cashier Dariel McNamara on Thursday, June 16.

Thanks to all the round-ups by customers, a little over $2,000 was added to the total fireworks fundraising efforts, now totaling $17,953.65, which includes funds from the Big Boom Bracket Battle in March and the Radio Pie Auction in April.

The next fireworks drive initiative will be the Bucket Brigade during the Fourth of July parade in which proceeds will be split with the Perry High School Junior Class. Remaining funds in the fireworks drive will be carried over to the 2023 fireworks show.

Perry’s annual Fourth of July Celebration will begin at 10 a.m. with a parade on Willis Avenue. The line-up will start at East Perry Plaza at 9 a.m. Vendors will be at Pattee Park all day. The Booster Games will begin at 2 p.m. and live music by Loose Gravel will start at 6 p.m. The fireworks finale will begin at 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Perry Chamber's Fourth of July website or the Perry Chamber’s Facebook page. Questions can be directed to the Perry Chamber at (515) 465-4601 or PerryChamber@PerryIA.org.