Perry Chamber plans activities for Fourth of July celebration

Perry’s annual Fourth of July celebration will return this year with a slate of traditional activities.

“Really, we’re getting back to the normal tradition of having the parade kick things off, vendors at the park, live music in the evening and a fireworks finale,” said Lynsi Pasutti, executive director of the Perry Chamber of Commerce.

The annual festivities return on Monday, July 4 starting with the parade at 10 a.m. Line-up will start at 9 a.m. at East Perry Plaza. While registration is not required, Pasutti said there is an option to sign up online to get information ahead of the parade. There is no charge to participate and prizes will be handed out.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. and will travel down Willis Avenue to Pattee Park. Vendors will be set up at Pattee Park following the parade. Pasutti encourages community organizations or businesses to sign up to be a vendor ahead of time so booths can be assigned. Vendor applications are available online in both English and Spanish.

A new addition to the afternoon is the Perry Booster Games. The Perry Booster Club is partnering with the Perry Chamber to host the second annual event at 2 p.m. on the bandshell lawn at Pattee Park.

Misty Conrad, a member of the Perry Booster Club, said the club held the first Perry Booster Games in May last year. The date shifted this year from May to July 4 to help avoid graduations and other conflicts.

“I felt last year was a success,” Conrad said. “We didn’t have a ton of teams with it being the first year, but absolutely everyone enjoyed it and said they wanted to do it again and hoped it came back.”

She is looking forward to seeing the event return for a second year with more games and participants. Last year’s event featured a variety of races, including potato sack, plank walk, wheelbarrow, egg-and-spoon and more. A variety of games for all ages will also be available this year, including musical chairs and a cake walk.

Conrad said a cake walk will be held for kids before the games start as well as during the event. Gift cards for cakes will be handed out to the winners.

Teams of four can sign up to participate online. Conrad said the Perry Booster Games are open to anyone, including families, co-workers, friends or teammates. The games are designed for all ages and skill levels. Prizes from local businesses will also be handed out.

The cost for each team to participate is $90 before July 1 or $100 on July 4. Proceeds will go to support the Perry Booster Club and Perry Chamber of Commerce.

“It should be lots of fun and lots of laughs,” Pasutti added. “There’s great prizes and it’s a great fundraiser for both the booster club and the chamber. It’ll be great to watch as well. Even if you don’t want to participate, we hope that people still come out and enjoy the games.”

In addition to the Perry Booster Games, the Perry Fine Arts Committee will host its annual Musical Extravaganza and Ice Cream Social at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church.

The July 4 activities will wrap up with live music from 6-9 p.m. at the bandshell at Pattee Park, followed by the fireworks show. Pasutti said the chamber has reached its new goal of $18,500 as costs have increased.

“We are excited to put on another great show this year and thank everyone that has made an impact on that, big or small,” she said.

Fundraising for the fireworks will continue and the Perry High School junior class will hold a bucket brigade during the July 4 parade. Proceeds will be split between the junior class and the Perry Chamber, Pasutti said, with the chamber’s funds going to next year’s fireworks show.

She is looking forward to seeing Perry’s Fourth of July celebration return.

“I just encourage people to get out and about and take part in one way or another,” Pasutti said. “There’s so much going on at the park with vendors, food options and activities around town. It’s a nice way to host the event for the community and celebrate together that way.”