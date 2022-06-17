Perry Area Food Pantry to hold community open house on June 25

COURTESY OF PERRY AREA FOOD PANTRY

Special to the Chief

The Perry Area Food Pantry is having a community open house from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at its new location, 3112 East Willis (just north of Willis and 28th Street).

The pantry wants the Perry community to share in the excitement of its newly remodeled store and location. Some of the volunteers will be available to explain the pantry's services.

The food pantry serves eligible households in the Perry Area School District area from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 1-3:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The Perry Area Food Pantry is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and has served the community since 1987. A board of directors from the community provides leadership and support.

Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 156, Perry, IA 50220 or online from the Facebook link at Perry Emergency Food Pantry or at www.Perryfoodpantry.org.