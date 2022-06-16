Perry Piecemakers present Quilt of Valor to Everett Van Pelt

COURTESY OF THE PERRY PIECEMAKERS QUILT GUILD

Special to the Chief

The Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild recently presented a Quilt of Valor to 91-year-old Everett Van Pelt of Perry.

His wife Ilene, three daughters and grandson were present along with Grace Garrett- Mulder, his great-granddaughter, who nominated him. Everett served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1954 during the time of the Korean War. He was a machinist mate 1st class on a battleship.

"It is our great honor to thank him for his service and to let him know a grateful nation welcomes him home," the quilt guild said.