Perry Piecemakers present Quilt of Valor to Everett Van Pelt
COURTESY OF THE PERRY PIECEMAKERS QUILT GUILD
Special to the Chief
The Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild recently presented a Quilt of Valor to 91-year-old Everett Van Pelt of Perry.
His wife Ilene, three daughters and grandson were present along with Grace Garrett- Mulder, his great-granddaughter, who nominated him. Everett served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1954 during the time of the Korean War. He was a machinist mate 1st class on a battleship.
"It is our great honor to thank him for his service and to let him know a grateful nation welcomes him home," the quilt guild said.