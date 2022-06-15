Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Health and Wellness Night

4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 16 on 2nd Street and Josh Davis Memorial Plaza.

Residents are encouraged to attend the Perry Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m. every Thursday, but especially on the third Thursday of the month for special events. Thursday, June 16 is Health and Wellness Night. In addition to regular market vendors with their abundant fresh produce, various special guests will be joining us to help you feel a bit more healthy and well. Please note that 2nd Street between Willis Avenue and Warford Street will be closed to vehicular traffic. Parking available at the Perry Public Library, Caboose Park and the city lot on the northeast corner of 1st and Warford.

Dallas County Pre-Fair Rodeo

June 17-18 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, Adel.

Join the Dallas County Fair Association for its two-day pre-fair rodeo by Wright Rodeo Company. Live music will follow each night of the rodeo, with Dave Miller Band performing Friday and South of Society on Saturday. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12.

BACooN Ride

6 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18 along Raccoon River Valley Trail.

The 71-mile ride on the Raccoon River Valley Trail combines the love of bacon and the love of bike riding, with bacon stops in each town along the route. This year’s ride will have a new starting point – the Waukee Northwest High School and Kinship Brewery. The BACooN Ride presented by Veridian Credit Union will travel counter-clockwise towards Dallas Center and Minburn. Riders are expected to be in Perry between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Riders will make a pit stop at The Proletariat for bacon-themed treats and beverages before heading back on the trail. The route will continue around the loop and return from Adel to Waukee. For more information, visit bacoonride.com.

Yoga In The Park

8-9 a.m. Saturday, June 18 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Granger Parks and Recreation will host Yoga in the Park on Saturdays at Centennial Park through Aug. 20. No classes will be held on July 2 or Aug. 6.

Dallas County Fair Queen Contest

Dallas County Fairgrounds.

The Dallas County Fair Queen Contest is seeking applicants. Young women, ages 16 to 21, who live in Dallas County and are involved in their community and school are invited to sign up. When crowned, the winner will have the opportunity to represent Dallas County at the Dallas County Fair (July 13-17) and Iowa State Fair Queen Contest (Aug. 10-13). Email Darcy Spellman at darcy.spellman135@gmail.com for more information and application materials. All applications are due by Saturday, June 18.

Modern Pop Art Experience

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at Woodward United Methodist Church.

Woodward Public Library will be hosting artist and author Michael Albert during its Summer Library Program on Thursday, June 23. Albert will running two of his Modern Pop Art Experience programs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 23 for students in third grade through high school at the Woodward United Methodist Church.

Perry Area Food Pantry Open House

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at 3112 East Willis.

The Perry Area Food Pantry will host a community open house from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at its new location, 3112 East Willis (just north of Willis and 28th Street). The Perry Area Food Pantry invites the community to share in the excitement of its newly remodeled store and location. Some of the volunteers will be available to explain the pantry's services.

Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run

9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 16 in Woodward.

The 2nd annual Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run will be held on Saturday, July 16. Charlie had a smile that wouldn’t quit and loved all things athletic, so there’s no better way to celebrate his memory (and raise funds for his new scholarship) than an annual fun run. In addition to the 1-mile walk or 5K run, the event will feature carnival-style games, a dunk tank, photo props, Vintage Road Coffee Co. and Kate's Kookies Truck. Parking will be available at the Heartland Co-op. Those who register by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 will receive a T-shirt and will be entered into a giveaway raffle. To sign up for the fun run, or to donate to the scholarship fund, visit walkforcharlie.fundmonkey.com/

Vacation Bible School

5-7:45 p.m. July 25-29 at Heartland Church of Christ, Perry.

Heartland Church of Christ will host Vacation Bible School from 5-7:45 p.m. on July 25-29 for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. To register, visit www.myvbs.org/heartlandperry

To submit events to be included in the Happenings in and around Perry round-up, email news@theperrychief.com.