Perry Elks to hold Flag Day program on June 14

Local Elks Lodges throughout the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Panama Canal will celebrate Flag Day on June 14, 2022. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is the only fraternal organization to require a formal observance of Flag Day. Perry Elks Lodge No. 407 will celebrate Flag Day at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14 at the Josh Davis Memorial Plaza. All Elks members and the general public are welcome.

In July of 1908, the Elks’ Grand Lodge provided for the annual nationwide observance of Flag Day on the 14th of June each year, making it mandatory for each subordinate Lodge in the Order. June 14 was officially established as Flag Day by a proclamation by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916. Flag Day was not a national observance until 1949—President Harry Truman, himself an Elks member, was inspired through his Lodge in Independence Missouri, to sign an act of Congress that dedicated June 14 to the symbol of our country.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has made more than $12 billion in donations since we first started 154 years ago. Last year alone, the Elks donated approximately $400 million in cash, gifts and time to make our communities better places to live. The Elks are one of the premier patriotic and charitable organizations in the United States of America.

Annually, the Elks award college scholarships across the nation totaling $4.7 million dollars.

The Elks Community Investment Program will award $15.7 million dollars towards enriching our communities. The Elks National Foundation also granted $10.4 million dollars to the state Elks associations through State Charities Grants, Special Project Grants and Bonus Grants, which help fund each state’s charitable activities.

There are 1,876 Elks Lodges across the country with a total membership nearing 760,000. Elks’ members must be American citizens who are at least 21 years of age and must believe in God. To learn more or become a member, visit www.elks.org or call the Perry Lodge at 515-465-3791.