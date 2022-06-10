Dallas County Hospital to create simulation center with Purdue University Global School of Nursing

COURTESY OF DALLAS COUNTY HOSPITAL

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Dallas County Hospital has partnered with The Purdue University Global School of Nursing to create a more efficient and innovative learning model that meets the needs of Purdue University Global students, Dallas County Hospital staff and the community. The joint venture will include a state-of-the-art simulation center at Dallas County Hospital in Perry.

The simulation center will utilize a family of high-fidelity, Gaumard brand manikins that include an infant, child, birthing mother and adult. The space will consist of two large high-fidelity simulation suites staged to mock hospital rooms with audio/video capabilities, a master control room, two conference rooms to hold debriefings, a skills lab practice room, break area, nurses' station, central supply area, medication preparation space, offices and storage space.

Additionally, the organizations will work together to create mutually beneficial interprofessional simulation experiences where multiple healthcare professionals will practice patient and family care together.

In a joint statement, Dallas County Hospital chief executive officer Angela Mortoza and chief clinical officer Cindy Peeler said: “Dallas County Hospital is elated to bring our communities Purdue University Global. The past two-plus years have displayed the vitalness and heroism of nurses and shown the necessity of molding the next generation of nurses to care for our communities. Our partnership will allow the ability to provide the tools, education and experience needed for new nurses to embark upon their careers and display the same levels of compassion and competency we witness in our staff today. We are honored to play a part in nurses’ journeys here and look forward to making a positive difference not only at DCH but in our surrounding health care communities.”

Purdue University Global has similar simulation partnerships with UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa, Iowa, and CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska with Dallas County Hospital becoming the second location like this in Iowa.

“We are excited to partner with Dallas County Hospital, creating a state-of-the-art simulation facility that enables our nursing students and healthcare colleagues to engage in immersive learning with a keen training focus on patient safety, high reliability and quality of care, all while fostering interprofessional collaboration serving the rural community,” said Melissa Burdi, Purdue University Global vice president and dean of the School of Nursing.