Second annual Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run set for July 16 in Woodward

The Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run will return for its second year with a new date on July 16.

The run started in 2021 as a way to honor 7-year-old Brewer of Bouton, who died in November of 2020.

“It’s a great way to remember Charlie and support his family and just to have a fun time in honor of him,” said run organizer Heidi Larsson.

This year’s event will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 16 at the High Trestle Trail trailhead in Woodward. Parking will be available at the Heartland Co-op.

In addition to the one-mile walk or 5K run, activities include kid-friendly games, a dunk tank, dress-up characters, photo props, emergency vehicles on display and more. The Vintage Road Coffee Co. and Kate’s Kookies trucks will also be on hand.

This cost for the fun run is $25 for adults and $15 for kids. Those who register by Sunday, June 12 will receive a T-shirt and will be entered into a raffle drawing for multiple gift cards. Registration is available online and will be open until the day of the event. Larsson said there is also an option to donate through the above link if anyone can’t make the fun run.

Proceeds will go to the Charlie Brewer Memorial Scholarship fund. The scholarship is available for Woodward-Granger graduating students who meet at least two of the following criteria: plan to pursue a career in a trade, complete at least three agriculture classes and participate in wrestling for at least two years.

Larsson is looking forward to seeing people come to support the fun run on July 16. Last year’s inaugural event saw volunteers from the football team and high school as well as registered runners and walkers from Woodward and the surrounding communities.

“Hopefully people will continue to support the event and keep Charlie’s memory alive,” Larsson said.