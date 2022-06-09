Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Annual Tire Drop-Off

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Perry Recycle Center, 14325 Ivy Place.

The city of Perry will collect tires from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 at the Perry Recycle Center. There will be no charge to dispose of the first five car tires. A cost of $1 will be charged to dispose of each additional car tire. The disposal cost for large truck and tractor tires will be $5 each. All tires must be removed from the rims. Please note, this is for residential use only. Tires from businesses will not be accepted. For more information, call city hall at 515-464-2481.

Handmade Arts and Crafts in the Vineyard

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Penoach Vineyard and Winery, 26759 N Ave., Adel.

Penoach Vineyard and Winery will kick off the summer season with Handmade Arts and Crafts in the Vineyard on Saturday, June 11. The event will feature live music, wine, food and 40 artists and crafters.

Michael Albert’s Modern Pop Art Experience Comes to Perry

10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

American Pop Artist and author Michael Albert is touring the Midwest this summer, and Perry Public Library will host the artist for his traveling pop art enrichment program, Modern Pop Art Experience on Saturday, June 11. During the family-friendly, multi-generational event, participants will meet the artist, see examples of his art, including the “Cubist mosaic cereal box” collages for which he is well-known, experience a hands-on collage workshop, and create a unique piece of Pop Art. The workshop concludes with a free poster giveaway and signing for those in attendance. No registration is needed for this free program. Call the library for more information: 515-465-3569.

Meet Me in Minburn

5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Meek Park, Minburn.

The Meet Me in Minburn series will kick off with a free concert on Saturday, June 11. A free-will donation meal of hot dogs, chips, drinks and bars will be served from 5:30-7:30 p.m. by the Friends of the Minburn Library. Jake Kemble will perform from 7-9 p.m.

History of Entertainment in Perry

2 p.m. Sunday, June 12 at Carnegie Library Museum.

Everyone is invited to attend a Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum program called History of Entertainment in Perry, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 at the Carnegie Library Museum. The presenter is local history buff Larry Vodenik, who will share interesting facts, pictures and anecdotes at this free program that takes a nostalgic look back at what we used to do for fun in Perry! All are welcome, and no registration is needed. For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum: 515-465-7713.

Flag Day Program

6 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 at Josh Memorial Davis Plaza.

Perry Elks Lodge No. 407 will celebrate Flag Day at the Josh Davis Memorial Plaza at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14. All Elks members and the general public are welcome.

Perry Area Food Pantry Open House

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at 3112 East Willis.

The Perry Area Food Pantry will host a community open house from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at its new location, 3112 East Willis (just north of Willis and 28th Street). The Perry Area Food Pantry invites the community to share in the excitement of its newly remodeled store and location. Some of the volunteers will be available to explain the pantry's services.

Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run

9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 16 in Woodward.

The 2nd annual Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run will be held on Saturday, July 16. Charlie had a smile that wouldn’t quit and loved all things athletic, so there’s no better way to celebrate his memory (and raise funds for his new scholarship) than an annual fun run. In addition to the 1-mile walk or 5K run, the event will feature carnival-style games, a dunk tank, photo props, Vintage Road Coffee Co. and Kate's Kookies Truck. Parking will be available at the Heartland Co-op. Those who register by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 will receive a T-shirt and will be entered into a giveaway raffle. To sign up for the fun run, or to donate to the scholarship fund, visit walkforcharlie.fundmonkey.com/

