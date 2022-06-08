Perry Public Library receives grants for Perry Farmers Market outreach and food recovery programs

COURTESY OF PERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Special to the Chief

Perry Public Library recently received a $10,000 Community Grant from Tyson Foods and a $2,000 Community Grant from Farm Credit of America. Both grants will be used in support of their Healthy Steps Program, a food outreach initiative the library has implemented at the Perry Farmers Market in partnership with the Perry Chamber of Commerce.

The library plans to distribute 250 units of free produce purchased from local vendors twice per month, on the second and fourth Thursdays from June through September 2022. The first produce giveaways in June will be honey from Spring Valley Honey and flour from Early Morning Harvest, on June 9 and 23, respectively, followed by various fruits and vegetables throughout the summer. All produce giveaways will take place at the Perry Farmers Market on 2nd Street between Willis Avenue and Warford Street.

The library gratefully acknowledges Tyson Foods, Inc. and Farm Credit of America for their support in facilitating this outreach program.

Perry Public Library was also recently awarded a $1,500 grant from Farm Credit of America to purchase milk and eggs for the library food recovery program. The library refrigerator is regularly stocked with recovered foods from local groceries and non-profit agencies, and the milk and eggs, to be purchased weekly, will be a welcome addition to the offerings. Recovered foods are available free to anyone, on a first-come, first-served basis, but please take only what you need, and share with your neighbors. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569.