Friday Fest, KidsFest set to return this weekend in Perry

Friday Fest returns June 3 in Perry, followed by the return of KidsFest on June 4.

“(It’s) a great chance for people to kick off the summer season,” said Lynsi Pasutti, executive director of the Perry Chamber of Commerce.

Friday Fest will kick off with live music by Brother Trucker from 6-9:30 p.m. Friday at the bandshell in Pattee Park. Attendees can also purchase a grilled meal from the Perry Firefighters Association or brownie sundaes from the Perry Junior Class. Attendees can also bring their own lawn chairs or blankets, yard games and baskets of refreshments (beer and wine permitted; but no glass).

“Bring your own baskets to enjoy that casual, laid-back atmosphere,” Pasutti added.

The next Friday Fest will be held on Aug. 5 and will feature live music by Rescue Dogs.

Saturday will see the return of the Perry Public Library’s annual KidsFest after the event was canceled for the past two years because of COVID-19. The event will help kick off the 2022 Oceans of Possibilities Summer Library Program at the Perry Public Library.

KidsFest will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Stations will be spread out on Railroad Street, between the Perry Public Library and the Carnegie Library Museum. The event will feature bubbles, a petting zoo, balloon animals, dunk tank and more. Library Director Mary Murphy said a new station this year will be the foam cannon, which will be located on the north side of the library.

In addition to the various activities, the Perry Volunteer Fire Department will be serving $1 lunches. Tyson, Perry Hy-Vee, Fareway and Kwik Star donated items for the low-cost lunches, which will include a pork loin sandwich or hot dog, chips, granola bar, fruit and a bottle of water.

Murphy said the library is also offering fine forgiveness all day Saturday for kids.

“If you come, we will take all your fines away, no matter how small or how large,” Murphy said, though that doesn’t include fees for lost or damaged materials. “We want them back, we want them to come to the library and not have a big barrier there.”

She encourages families to come out to the library on Saturday to check out all of the KidsFest activities.

“(It’s) just a return to a family-friendly, budget-friendly event” for everyone to enjoy, Murphy said.