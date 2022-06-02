Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day

June 3-4 in Woodward.

Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day will return on June 3-4. The event kicks off on Friday, June 3 with a beef burger supper, golf cart parade/poker run, BYOB beer garden, Little Mr. and Miss Woodward crowning and a live band, Suede. The event continues on Saturday, June 4 with a vendor/craft show on Main Street, parade, carnival games, inflatables, a live band, fireworks and more. Check out a full list of activities on the Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day Facebook page.

Friday Fest

6-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 3 at Pattee Park Bandshell.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce will kick off Friday Fest on June 3 at the Pattee Park Bandshell. Enjoy live music by Brother Trucker from 6-9:30 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets, yard games, and your own basket of refreshments (beer and wine permitted; but no glass allowed). Pack a picnic or purchase food from local vendors on site. The Perry Junior Class will be serving ice cream sundaes while the Perry Volunteer Fire Department will be grilling.

Yoga In The Park

8-9 a.m. Saturday, June 4 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Granger Parks and Recreation will host Yoga in the Park on Saturdays at Centennial Park from June 4 through Aug. 20. No classes will be held on July 2 or Aug. 6.

Artists in the Courtyard

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at Soumas Court.

Atelier at 1109 will present an Artists in the Courtyard Art Show featuring local and state artists on Saturday, June 4. Walk through Soumas Court and visit with artists about their craft and snag a few of your favorite unique art pieces. The event will feature artist demonstrations, kids activities, art tutorials and more. Visit the downtown galleries and shops and experience the art of Iowa.

KidsFest

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at Railroad Street, between the Perry Public Library and the Carnegie Library Museum.

The Perry Public Library's KidFest will return on Saturday, June 4. The family-friendly event will feature bubbles, a foam cannon, games, crafts, balloon animals, petting zoo, dunk tank and more. The Perry Volunteer Fire Department will be serving lunch for $1 and all the fun is free.

Softball Strike Out Cancer Night

Wednesday, June 8 at Perry High School.

The Jayettes will host Softball Strike Out Cancer Night on Wednesday, June 8. JV will take on Saydel starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity at 7:30 p.m. Stike Out Cancer T-shits will be on sale for $15 through 3 p.m. on Friday, June 3 at teamcloset.com/jayettesoftball/shop/home

Perry Farmers Market

4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 9 on 2nd Street.

The Perry Farmers Market kicked off the summer season on June 9 and will continue for 18 weeks through Thursday, Sept. 29. Special events are tentatively scheduled for the third Thursday of each month. Stop by to shop for locally grown produce, baked goods, and hand crafted items in downtown Perry from 4-7 p.m. Thursdays on 2nd Street between Willis Avenue and Warford Street. 2nd Street will be closed to through traffic between Willis Avenue and Warford Street for the market. Drop-off/pick-up traffic from Willis Avenue to 2nd Street will be directed to the alley west of 2nd Street and south of Josh Davis Plaza. Street parking is available throughout downtown and city parking lots are only a block away.

Handmade Arts and Crafts in the Vineyard

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Penoach Vineyard and Winery, 26759 N Ave., Adel.

Penoach Vineyard and Winery will kick off the summer season with Handmade Arts and Crafts in the Vineyard on Saturday, June 11. The event will feature live music, wine, food and 40 artists and crafters.

Meet Me in Minburn

5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Meek Park, Minburn.

The Meet Me in Minburn series will kick off with a free concert on Saturday, June 11. A free-will donation will be served from 5:30-7:30 p.m. by the Friends of the Minburn Library. Jake Kemble will perform from 7-9 p.m.

Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run

9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 16 in Woodward.

The 2nd annual Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run will be held on Saturday, July 16. Charlie had a smile that wouldn’t quit and loved all things athletic, so there’s no better way to celebrate his memory (and raise funds for his new scholarship) than an annual fun run. In addition to the 1-mile walk or 5K run, the event will feature carnival-style games, a dunk tank, photo props, Vintage Road Coffee Co. and Kate's Kookies Truck. Parking will be available at the Heartland Co-op. Those who register by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 will receive a T-shirt and will be entered into a giveaway raffle. To sign up for the fun run, or to donate to the scholarship fund, visit walkforcharlie.fundmonkey.com/

To submit events to be included in the Happenings in and around Perry round-up, email news@theperrychief.com.