Dallas County Habitat for Humanity and DMACC seek homeowners in need of home repairs

COURTESY OF DALLAS COUNTY HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

Dallas County Habitat for Humanity and DMACC at Perry’s VanKirk Career Academy are seeking individuals whose homes need repair, maintenance, weatherization, or improvements to accessibility or safety. The two organizations are partnering this summer to revitalize homes and provide students in the Summer Youth Internship Program with hands-on skills.

This partnership will bring families, students and volunteers together to support Perry residents with low-cost repairs such as replacing siding or doors; exterior painting; constructing accessibility ramps; replacing furnaces, air conditioners, or water heaters; and more. Homeowners can apply for the program and help ensure Summer Youth Internship Program participants have an opportunity to practice job skills related to revitalizing homes, while making needed repairs affordable.

Applications for home repairs are open now. If you are a homeowner in Perry who needs help with home repairs this summer, please contact Dallas County Habitat for Humanity at 515-657-7988 or apply online as soon as possible.