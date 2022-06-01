Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day set to return June 3-4

Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day will help kick off the summer season when it returns Friday and Saturday.

“I’m just looking forward to getting the community together, building the parade, having fun and getting people excited about being in Woodward,” said Keri Baetsle, Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day committee member. “We’re just excited to highlight our little town.”

The festivities kick off on Friday with the crowning of the Little Mr. and Miss Woodward. Suede will then play live music from 7-11 p.m. in the plaza.

The event continues Saturday morning as vendors will be set up along Main Street. The parade will start at 11 a.m. The route will start at 8th and Main before traveling down Main Street to 2nd Street.

Carnival games and a cake walk will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the fire station. Baetsle said cakes are still needed and they can be dropped off on Saturday at the WFN booth set up at 5th and Main. A Cutest Baby Contest and raffle tickets will also be available at the WFN booth.

Afternoon activities include free inflatables, a pie auction and Bingo. Salt Creek will play live music from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday night at the plaza. The festivities will then wrap up with a fireworks show.

In addition to Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day, Baetsle said the committee will also host two other events this summer. The committee will host its sixth annual golf tournament on Saturday, July 9 at the Woodward Golf and Country Club. The committee will also participate in the Highway 141 garage sales in August. Free-will donations will be taken and Baetsle said all proceeds will go back to the Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day event.

“Everything we do is to put on next year’s celebration,” she added.

Find more information about this year’s celebration on the Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day Facebook page.