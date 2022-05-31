Perry Public Library, Carnegie Library Museum announce June programs

COURTESY OF PERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Special to the Chief

Never Too Old for YA Book Club – June 1

The newly formed Never Too Old for YA Book Club will meet for their June book discussion at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1 in the library Community Room. The selected title is "We Were Liars" by e. Lockhart. Books are available at the library for interested participants, and everyone is welcome to join the group at any time. Registration is required. Register online, by phone: 515-465-3569, or visit the library in person to sign up.

Oceans of Possibilities Programs at Perry Public Library – June and July

Adults, teens and children are invited to join Perry Public Library staff and guests for in-person programming this June and July with our 2022 Oceans of Possibilities theme. Age-appropriate entertainment, activities, songs, stories, crafts and more are featured in our children's events in four age groups: Infants-2 years, 2-5-year-olds, K-2nd Graders, and 3rd-5th Graders. Special family events for all ages are also on the schedule! Children’s program highlights include Michael Albert’s Modern Pop Art Experience, Magician Mikayla Oz, the ISU Insect Zoo, a Fossil Dig at Voas Nature area, Noah’s Ark Stuffed Animal Workshop (sea creatures) and a finale event with magician Rick Eugene. Teen programs are offered at 2 p.m. on Fridays in the library Community Room and reading incentive prizes and chances in weekly and grand prize drawings can be earned this summer, as well. Weekly "Shipwrecked Survival Challenges" add to the excitement, earning teen participants scratch-off ticket chances for gift cards to local businesses. Adult programs include Octopus (Zen) Gardens, Calm on the Beach Terrariums and Creature Feature Fun Night; and reading incentive prizes, as well as weekly and grand prize drawings, are program components again this year. Please note that registration is required for all three adult programs. For more information, visit the library's website or call 515-465-3569.

Oceans of Possibilities KidsFest 2022 – June 4

Everyone is invited to join Perry Public Library staff for KidsFest 2022, the Oceans of Possibilities Summer Library Programs kick-off event, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 at Perry Public Library. Bring the family to enjoy games, crafts, bubbles, petting zoo, foam cannon, balloon animals, water table boat float, dunk tank, fire engines and more! $1 lunches will be offered by the Perry Volunteer Fire Department and all the fun is free! Come for KidsFest - and then discover Oceans of Possibilities at our 2022 Summer Library Programs! Special thanks to the following sponsors: Tyson, Hy-Vee, Fareway, Hometown Heritage @ the CLM, Perry Rotary, Perry Public Works, Perry Volunteer Fire Department, Perry Parks and Recreation, Bock Family Foundation, Inc. and the Friends of the Perry Public Library.

KidsFest Fine Forgiveness for Kids ( 0-18 years) – June 4

Perry Public Library will extend fine forgiveness all day, Saturday, June 4 ONLY, to children and young people through age 18, as part of our Kidsfest celebration! If you’ve been away, we want you back, so please visit us on June 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and get your fines erased! Please note that fees for lost or damaged materials must be excluded.

Wee Wonders Summer Library Programs for Babies – June 7, 14, 21, 28

Join Miss Suzanne at Perry Public Library this June for in-person Wee Wonders Storytimes for babies, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, June 7, 14, 21 and 28, in the library Community Room. Ocean themed, age-appropriate activities, songs, stories, and crafts with a pre-literacy focus will be included in the sessions and each child receives a free board book each week! Register online (www.perry.lib.ia.us), by phone (515-465-3569), or in person at the library.

Adult Summer Library Program: Octopus Gardens - June 9

Join Perry Public Library staff for an Ocean of Possibilities Adult Summer Library program with Master Gardeners from ISU Extension and Outreach. Octopus gardens (Zen or rock gardens) will be the focus of this interactive program. We will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 in the library Community Room. Come and learn how to simplify your outdoor spaces with an inviting new look, socialize and take home a miniature Zen garden of your own! This is a free program, but registration is required. For more information about 2022 Adult Summer Library Programs, call the library: 515-465-3569.

HH@CLM Program: A Conversation With…Sarah Cattanach – June 9

Everyone is invited to attend the free Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum series, A Conversation With… to meet special guests and community leaders and learn more about them, their jobs, and their roles in the Perry community. Sara Cattanach, Perry Kwik Star Store Manager will be the featured guest for the June program, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 at the Carnegie Library Museum. Come and meet Sarah, who will talk about Kwik Star community collaborations and opportunities. For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum: 515-465-7713.

Michael Albert’s Modern Pop Art Experience Comes to Perry – June 11

American Pop Artist and author Michael Albert is touring the Midwest this summer, and Perry Public Library will host the artist for his traveling pop art enrichment program, Modern Pop Art Experience, from 10:30-12:30 on Saturday, June 11 in the library Community Room. During the family-friendly, multi-generational event, participants will meet the artist, see examples of his art, including the “Cubist mosaic cereal box” collages for which he is well-known, experience a hands-on collage workshop, and create a unique piece of Pop Art. The workshop concludes with a free poster giveaway and signing for those in attendance. No registration is needed for this free program. Call the library for more information: 515-465-3569.

Summer Chess at the Library – June 11, 18, 25

Chess instruction and walk-in chess will continue at the library this summer, for anyone wishing to learn the game or to meet with a partner. Instructor David Oliveira will be at the library on Saturdays in June, from 2-4 p.m. in the library Board Room, and he will continue to offer scheduled times for individuals on a flexible basis. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569.

HH@CLM Program: History of Entertainment in Perry - June 12

Everyone is invited to attend a Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum program called History of Entertainment in Perry, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 at the Carnegie Library Museum. The presenter is local history buff Larry Vodenik, who will share interesting facts, pictures and anecdotes at this free program that takes a nostalgic look back at what we used to do for fun in Perry! All are welcome, and no registration is needed. For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum: 515-465-7713.

Children’s Summer Library Program: Magician Mikayla Oz – June 14

Magician Mikayla Oz will visit Perry Public Library and present a special Summer Library Program, at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14 in the library Community Room. Mikayla Oz has been astonishing audiences across the Midwest for more than 10 years and provides a high energy, interactive magic show with audience participation, modern music, and hilarious comedy. You will see things appear, vanish, teleport, transform and even float, right in front of your eyes! Be inspired with an uplifting message encouraging you to be the best version of yourself, and laugh along with us at this entertaining program. No registration needed for this family-friendly program. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569.

HH@CLM Program: Re-awakening History by Telling Our Own Stories – June 16

The public is invited to attend the June program of the Re-Awakening History by Telling Our Own Stories series offered by Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum and funded by The State Historical Society of Iowa, Inc. and Iowa Arts Council. The June program is titled Loss and Hope with guest speaker Dr. Pam Jenkins, professor Emeritus, University of New Orleans and Hometown Heritage Board Member. The program begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 at the Carnegie Library Museum. All are welcome to come and learn about our local history at these free programs. No registration is needed! For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum: 515-465-3569.

Saturday Storytimes – June 18, 25

Saturday Storytimes continue this summer at Perry Public Library, at 10:15 a.m., June 18 and 25. Join us for stories, pre-literacy activities and crafts at these free events. No registration needed. The June 25 Storytime is bilingual! Please note that there are no Saturday Storytimes scheduled for June 4 and 11, but plan to join us Saturday, June 4, for KidsFest and Saturday, June 11, for Children’s Summer Library Program, Pop Art with Michael Albert. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569, or visit the library's website.

Perry Public Library Closed for Staff Development – June 20

Perry Public Library will be closed on Monday, June 20 for a Staff Development Day. We thank you for your patience and remind our patrons that the book drops are always open!

Monthly Book Club – June 21

The Perry Public Library Monthly Book Club will hold its June meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 at the Carnegie Library Museum. The selected title for discussion is "The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters" by Priya Parker. Books are available for interested readers, and new members are always welcome! Discussion leader is Library Director Mary Murphy. For more information or to register, visit the library's website, call 515-465-3569, or sign up in person at the library.

Children’s Oceans of Possibilities Summer Library Program: ISU Insect Zoo – June 27

Join us for a free Oceans of Possibilities Summer Library Program, at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 27 in the Perry Public Library Meeting Room. Bring Those Bugs Inside with the Iowa State University Insect Zoo! Get up close and personal with 100 species of our multi-legged friends: beetles, millipedes, walking sticks, roaches, scorpions, tarantulas and more! Learn all about why these animals are important for our environment with the help of our knowledgeable Insect Zoo staff. Ask questions about the animals on display and get a chance to touch millipedes, beetles, walking sticks and more. Bring in your photos of bugs to be identified - or actual specimens! No registration is needed for this fun summer program. Everyone is welcome!

Craft Club: Mandala Rock Painting - June 27

Perry Public Library Craft Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 27 in the library Community Room, and the featured craft is Painted Mandala Rocks. Interested crafters are invited to join Hunter to create and converse in our comfortable space! Registration and a $5 materials fee are required by the deadline, Wednesday, June 22, to reserve craft materials, but everyone is welcome at this free event. Register online: www.perry.lib.ia.us, call the library: 515-465-3569, or visit the library in person to sign up.

Mystery Book Club: The Texas Job – June 29

The Perry Public Library virtual Mystery Book Club will meet in June for two events featuring selected title "The Texas Job" by Reavis Z. Wortham. The Zoom book discussion with Library Director Mary Murphy is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, June 27 and the virtual Author Talk with Reavis Wortham will begin at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 29. Everyone is welcome to join the Mystery Book Club at any time, but registration is required. Books are available to participants. For more information or to register, visit our website: www.perry.lib.ia.us or call the library: 515-465-3569.