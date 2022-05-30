Perry Piecemakers present Quilt of Valor

Staff Report

Special to the Chief

The Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild presented a Quilt of Valor to Richard Hanson on Friday, May 27 at Perry Lutheran Homes' Spring Valley Campus. Patriotic music was provided by members of Fairview Church.

"This quilt is an expression of gratitude meant to thank and comfort you," members of the quilt guild said during the presentation. "We honor you for leaving all you hold dear to serve, whether in time of crises or in time of peace. This Quilt of Valor unequivocally says thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation."

Hanson was an Army Private 1st Class and served in the Korean conflict as a Battalion Finance Clerk at 7th Division.

In an earlier interview, the quilt guild said its mission is to hand out Quilts of Valor to World War II and Korean War veterans first before opening it up to Vietnam War veterans.

The guild is looking for nominations of WWII or Korean War veterans in the Perry area. Those interested in nominating veterans to receive a Quilt of Valor should contact Barb Hansen at 515-290-2140 or Judy Tomenga at 515-240-9014.