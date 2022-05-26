Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Grocery Bill Round-Up

May 23-30 at Perry Fareway, Hy-Vee stores.

The Perry Chamber's 2022 Fourth of July fireworks drive continues with the grocery bill round-up during the week before Memorial Day at the Perry Fareway and Hy-Vee stores. Shoppers can round-up their bill to the nearest dollar or more when checking out at either grocery store through Monday, May 30.

Perry Community Plant Swap

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at Soumas Court.

Join local plant lovers for a plant swap on Saturday, May 28 hosted by Untitled Plant Company and presented by Atelier at 1109. Attendees can bring houseplants, pots, planty art and more to trade for new things. Attendees can also ask questions, learn new things about plant care, meet new plant friends and take home cool new planty art. All are welcome (regardless of trades) as there will be plant art, a potting bar and other local merchants showcasing their planty things.

Fairview Memorial Day Program

9 a.m. Monday, May 30 at Fairview United Methodist Church, 2162 Deer Ave.

The Fairview Annual Memorial Day Program will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 30. The program will honor veterans with music, recitations and a message by Pastor Cat Stokes. Scout Troop 127 will present the flags. The program will conclude with a gun salute in the cemetery by the Rippey American Legion. Refreshments will follow in the church basement.

Minburn Memorial Day Program

9:30 a.m. Monday, May 30 starting at Brown Cemetery.

The Minburn American Legion Post 99 will host a Memorial Day program on Monday, May 30. The program starts at 9:30 a.m. in Brown Cemetery before continuing at 10 a.m. in Kimrey Cemetery, 10:30 a.m. in Elmwood Cemetery and wrapping up at 11 a.m. at Raccoon River Bridge. The Avenue of Flags at Elmwood Cemetery is courtesy of the Minburn Fire Department. The American Legion Auxiliary will be selling poppies during the week of May 23-29 at The Nineteen14 and Mudder's in Minburn and on May 27 at Perry Hy-Vee.

Perry Memorial Day Program

1 p.m. Monday, May 30 at Violet Hill Cemetery.

The Perry VFW Post 2060 will host a Memorial Day service at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 30 at Violet Hill Cemetery. The service will include a speech, prayer, roll call and taps.

Perry Schools Building Trades Open House

3-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 at 2124 Otley, on the corner of 12th and Otley.

The Perry High School building trades department will host an open house from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31 at 2124 Otley to show off one of the homes built by the students. Food and drinks will be available for everyone for a free-will donation. The building trades department is looking forward to showing off the hard work the students put in this year.

Never Too Old for YA Book Club Meeting

6 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

The newly formed Never Too Old for YA Book Club at Perry Public Library will meet for their June book discussion at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1. The selected title is "We Were Liars" by E. Lockhart. Books are available at the library for interested participants, and everyone is welcome to join the group at any time. Registration is required. Register online at www.perry.lib.ia.us, by phone: 515-465-3569, or visit the library to sign up.

Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day

June 3-4 in Woodward.

The Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day will return on June 3-4. The event kicks off on Friday, June 3 with a beef burger supper, golf cart parade/poker run, BYOB beer garden, Little Mr. and Miss Woodward crowning and a live band, Suede. The event continues on Saturday, June 4 with a vendor/craft show on Main Street, parade, carnival games, inflatables, a live band, fireworks and more. Check out a full list of activities on the Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day Facebook page.

Friday Fest

6-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 3 at Pattee Park Bandshell.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce will kick off Friday Fest on June 3 at the Pattee Park Bandshell. Enjoy live music by Brother Trucker from 6-9:30 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets, yard games, and your own basket of refreshments (beer and wine permitted; but no glass allowed). Pack a picnic or purchase food from local vendors on site. Watch for more details to come on the Perry Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Artists in the Courtyard

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at Soumas Court.

Atelier at 1109 will present an Artists in the Courtyard Art Show featuring local and state artists on Saturday, June 4. Walk through Soumas Court and visit with artists about their craft and snag a few of your favorite unique art pieces. The event will feature artist demonstrations, kids activities, art tutorials and more. Visit the downtown galleries and shops and experience the art of Iowa.

KidsFest

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at Railroad Street, between the Perry Public Library and the Carnegie Library Museum.

The Perry Public Library's KidFest will return on Saturday, June 4. The family-friendly event will feature bubbles, a foam cannon, petting zoo, putting, duck pond and more. All attractions are free with the exception of lunch, which is $1. The Perry Volunteer Fire Department will be cooking pork tenderloin sandwiches and hot dogs, add a bag of chips, granola bar and bottle of water for $1. The event is sponsored by Tyson, Bock Family Foundation, Hy-Vee and Fareway.

Adult Summer Library Program: Octopus Gardens

6 p.m. Thursday, June 9 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

Join Perry Public Library staff for an Ocean of Possibilities Adult Summer Library program with Master Gardeners from ISU Extension and Outreach. Octopus gardens (Zen or rock gardens) will be the focus of this interactive program, set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 9. Come and learn how to simplify your outdoor spaces with an inviting new look, socialize and create your own miniature Octopus Gardens to take home. This is a free program, but registration is required. Don’t wait – space is limited! For more information about 2022 Adult Summer Library Programs, call the library: 515-465-3569.

A Conversation With… Sarah Cattanach

6 p.m. Thursday, June 9 at Carnegie Library Museum.

Everyone is invited to attend the free Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum series, A Conversation With… to meet special guests and community leaders and learn more about them, their jobs and their roles in the Perry community. Sara Cattanach, Perry Kwik Star Store Manager, will be the featured guest for the June program at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 9. Come and meet Sarah, who will talk about Kwik Star community collaborations and opportunities. For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum: 515-465-7713.

To submit events to be included in the Happenings in and around Perry round-up, email news@theperrychief.com.