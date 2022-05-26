City of Perry sets Memorial Day closings, garbage changes

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF PERRY

Special to the Chief

Memorial Day garbage routes will be picked up as follows: Monday, May 30 routes will be picked up on Tuesday, May 31. Tuesday, May 31 routes will be picked up on Wednesday, June 1.

There will be no yard waste pickup on Wednesday, June 1. Yard waste pickup will resume on June 8 with pickup SOUTH of Willis Avenue.

Perry City Offices, the Perry Water Works office, the Perry Public Library and the McCreary Community Building will be closed on Memorial Day. Please note: MCB members age 18 and up can still use the 24-Hour Fitness Room.

Please call City Hall at 515-465-2481 if you have any questions.