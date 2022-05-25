Perry Farmers Market to kick off 2022 season on June 2

The Perry Farmers Market returns for the summer season on Thursday, June 2.

The 2022 market will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursdays from June 2 through Sept. 29. New and regular vendors will be set up along 2nd Street.

“We’re continuing on with a great variety of vendors and offerings at the market for shoppers to find local produce, fresh baked goods and handcrafted items,” said Lynsi Pasutti, executive director of the Perry Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to the regular vendors, special event nights will return on the third Thursday of each month. Health and Wellness Night will kick things off on June 16, followed by Public Safety Night in July, Back to School Night in August and tentatively Public Works Night in September.

“It’s gone very well over the years and it’s a great chance to bring more community partners out to the market to reach shoppers for their own outreach and it’s also a great draw for the market itself,” Pasutti said.

New this year will be the addition of kids activities on the fifth Thursday of the month in June and September. Pasutti said the market will be working with Atelier at 1109 to offer kids activities.

She added that the market will continue working with the Perry Public Library for its Healthy Steps produce giveaway program. The library purchases produce from vendors and then gives it away to market goers as a way to encourage people to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into their diet. While they are still working to finalize grants, Pasutti said they are looking to purchase additional produce items and to increase the frequency of the giveaways to the second and fourth Thursdays of the month.

The Perry Area Food Pantry will also continue its voucher program this year, Pasutti said. Vouchers based on household size will be handed out to food pantry clients up to once a month. Those vouchers can then be taken down the Perry Farmers Market to spend with vendors.

Pasutti added that the market has been certified to accept SNAP benefits and Double Up Food Bucks, while other vendors are certified to accept WIC and senior vouchers.

“A number of different things are available at the market to help shoppers have access to that produce,” she said.

Find more information about the market, including how to become a vendor, online or by visiting the Perry Farmers’ Market Facebook page.

Pasutti encourages residents to head downtown on Thursdays.

“I’m just really looking forward to it, I think it’s a great activity for the community to draw people downtown,” Pasutti said of the farmers market. “A number of shops are planning on staying open late on Thursday night and we’ll be trying to promote more of the dine-in, dine-out on Thursdays. We’re really just promoting that Thursdays are a great night to get downtown and check things out.”