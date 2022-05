COURTESY OF ST. PATRICK SCHOOL

Special to the Chief

St. Patrick School recently honored the May Shining Knights. These students were recognized by their teachers for being responsible.

The May Shining Knights include Romeo Lepe-Godoy, Metzly Santis-Nava, Juana Calderon, Maddie McDevitt, Kai Farmer, Camila Garcia, Josue Ceja, Lambert Meis, Aubriella Gonzalez, Elsa Scheib and Alaia Sandova.