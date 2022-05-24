Perry School Foundation to receive 100+ People for Perry funds

COURTESY OF 100+ PEOPLE FOR PERRY

Special to the Chief

The 2022 2nd Quarter 100+ People for Perry Meeting was held at La Poste on Monday, May 23.

Members selected the Perry School Foundation's proposal for assistance with the Veterans Memorial project. The project includes the creation of a field of poppies and enhanced lighting at the site. 100+ members pledged $7,200 to the project. Awards are based on a yearly member pledge of $100/quarter.

One Hundred+ People for Perry’s mission is to invest in Perry’s future through supporting current charities/nonprofits/worthy projects which advance the quality of life and the betterment of the Perry community. After 26 meetings, the group has pledged $183,600 to 26 local nonprofit projects. (Based on members pledged commitment.)

The goal of 100+ People for Perry is to make four large donations each year, which will impact our community.

Each contribution is to stay 100% in the community; no national charities will be considered.

Each charity/nonprofit/worthy cause must be a 501(c)(3) or sponsored by a 501(c)(3), be project based, and benefit the Perry community.

Only members may attend and present.

New members are welcome.

Presentations are non-electronic and will include project details, other current and potential funding sources and how the cause will advance the quality of life in the community and the betterment of Perry.

The third quarter 100+ People for Perry meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 22.

Anyone interested in joining 100+ People for Perry should contact Mark Powell (mpowell@fdplawfirm.com), Tom Lipovac (tom.lipovac@gmail.com) or Linda Kaufman (kaufmanlinda1948@gmail.com).