Perry Elementary announces May Bluejay Leaders

COURTESY OF PERRY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Special to the Chief

Perry Elementary recently announced the Bluejay Leaders for the month of May. Students are selected each month by teachers for displaying respectful, responsible and safe behaviors at school. 

An additional group of fifth grade students were also recognized. These students have been nominated by multiple teachers and staff members throughout the building for being exemplary Bluejay Leaders. These students have not only shown the qualities  of being a Bluejay Leader throughout their fifth grade year but have been a role model during their entire time at Perry Elementary School. Perry Elementary said the school is very proud of them and thankful for their leadership to the young Bluejay and Jayettes.

Check out who was named a May Bluejay Leader below:

Kindergarten and TK students include, front row, Israel Hernandez, Hanna Petersburg, Eli Brown. Middle row, Adrian Mayfield, Alina Tlaseca, Aaron Lemus, Faith Kanealy. Back row, Giovanni Flores-Ocegueda, Eli Young, Analiah Silvestre, Michael Landals, Leilani Leber.
First grade students include, front row, Reighlynn Edler, Elana Reece, Avacyn Martinez. Middle row, Chris Shellhei, Kai French, Kinlee Schmitz, Klairah Kroupa-Ruiz. Back row, Lexi Phillips, Averie Perry-Swanson, Jose Robles, Lucy Maldonado.
Second grade students include, front row, Delayza Sampayo, James Mickles, Karmen Willis, Houston Escalante. Middle row, Mattie Cornelio-Vazquez, Edwin Hernandez, Jeffrey Eliserio, Josias Hernandez. Back row, Celine Rivas, Noah Atwell, Judah Flinn, Ariana Gonzalez
Third grade students include, Yarethsy Sanchez, Yendy Morales-Ramos, Haley Perla. Middle row, Levi Flowers, Sarah Ward, Aleah Suitt. Back row, Graeson Cumming, Leo Sanchez, Corbin Ward, Cruz Maldonado.
Fourth grade students include, front row, Delilah Coleman, Reed Wuebker, Bailey Paskert. Middle row, Kamila Contreras, Allison Cornelio-Vasquez, Kevin Aguilar. Back row, Jamie Hudnell, Kayenne Edler, Sahily Gonzalez, Zoey Bautista-Espinoza.
Fifth grade students include, front row, Jose Clemente-Casas, Landen Edler, Savannah Sloss. Back row, Chris Tolle, Alanis Twogood, Stella Perez, Colton Anderson. Not pictured, Evelyn Cisneros, Aaron Carrillo, Cash Medina.
Fifth grade students recognized as exemplary Bluejay Leaders include, front row, TJ Fickbohm, Luke Adair, Chris Tolle. Middle row, Andrea Sanchez, Emily Williams, Keyri Coreas-Zelaya, Karen Vargas. Back row, Edicson Arteaga, Mariana Cerna, Briana Carrillo, Stephanie Mena.