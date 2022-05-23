Perry Elementary announces May Bluejay Leaders

COURTESY OF PERRY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Special to the Chief

Perry Elementary recently announced the Bluejay Leaders for the month of May. Students are selected each month by teachers for displaying respectful, responsible and safe behaviors at school.

An additional group of fifth grade students were also recognized. These students have been nominated by multiple teachers and staff members throughout the building for being exemplary Bluejay Leaders. These students have not only shown the qualities of being a Bluejay Leader throughout their fifth grade year but have been a role model during their entire time at Perry Elementary School. Perry Elementary said the school is very proud of them and thankful for their leadership to the young Bluejay and Jayettes.

Check out who was named a May Bluejay Leader below: